Photos: First Look At Cherry Poppins THE NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS

Take a sneak peek at a night of laughter, romance, and sensual surprises at Cherry Poppins and HRS Productions "The NIGHTlesque before GRINCHmas." See photos from the show!

Written by Alli Miller-Fisher and Directed by Sarah Hayworth-Hodges. Join us as these iconic characters navigate a tantalizing holiday dance where desires entwine and love defies convention. Cast Includes Amber Bracken, Kim Dalton, Bianca Gisselle, Emma Hunton, Carly Jibson, Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Andy Kenareki, Meredith Lim, Alli Miller-Fisher, Cory Robison, Michael Shaw Fisher, Sarah Wines

"The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas" is produced by Alli Miller-Fisher, Sarah Haworth-Hodges, Emma Hunton, and Chadd McMillan and will run Mondays and Tuesdays December 11th-19th at The Bourbon Room. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Pre Show at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Click Here

Conceptualized and founded by Alli Miller and Sarah Haworth, creates contemporary, interactive theatre experiences for Los Angeles audiences. In addition to producing musical theatre burlesque shows all over Los Angeles county, Cherry Poppins has also expanded to produce many musicals and plays. Cherry Poppin's mission as a company is to entertain and tell stories in a fun, relaxed atmosphere in which the audience is not just a witness but a willing and active participant. Cherry Poppins is rejuvenating the live performance theatre scene in Los Angeles....come to a Cherry produced show with your tie undone and your drink in your hand.

HOOD RAT SHHH Productions was founded in 2023 with its inaugural production of “Exorcistic the Rock Musical”. HRS is a safe space for artists of all walks of life to breathe hilarity and humanity into their work. A company dedicated to the highest production value and the most fun you can have at the theatre is ready to rock you like a hurricane!

Photo Credit: Daniel Silwa



Meredith Lim, Sarah Wines, Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, Cory Robison



The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas at The Bourbon Room Hollywood



Bianca Giselle, Alli Miller-Fisher, Emma Hunton



Michael Shaw-Fisher, Amber Bracken, Carly Jibson



Alli Miller-Fisher



The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas at The Bourbon Room Hollywood



Cory Robison, Meredith Lim, Mitchelle Gerrard Johnson



Andy Kenareki, Sarah Wines



Sarah Wines, Andy Kenareki



Janaya Mahealani Jones



The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas at The Bourbon Room Hollywood