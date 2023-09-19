Photos: First Look At BALD SISTERS At San Jose Stage Company

Directed by Jeffrey Lo, BALD SISTERS will run from September 13 – October 8, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.

Sep. 19, 2023

San Jose Stage Company has released a first look of The Stage’s upcoming West Coast Premiere of the powerful family saga BALD SISTERS by Vichet Chum.

Directed by Jeffrey Lo, BALD SISTERS will run from September 13 – October 8, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

Vichet Chum’s captivating new play BALD SISTERS revolves around two sisters who have been at odds since their birth. Now, tasked with the responsibility of organizing their strong-willed, quick-witted mother's affairs, they must also come to terms with their family's Cambodian heritage, intricately woven into the complexities of their American present. Through a mix of irreverent humor and heartfelt moments, the story delves into the bonds formed by history, spirituality, and the power of laughter.
 

“Funny, Powerful, Stunningly Good [by] a rising playwright gaining national renown.” - Bill Esler, buzznews.com

“The Stage is excited to kick-off its 2023/24 Season with the West Coast Premiere of Vichet Chum’s BALD SISTERS. The story originated from its development at the prestigious Steppenwolf Theatre, where it received its world premiere during an extended run in early 2023.  We are honored to present the West Coast Premiere,” remarks Randall King, Artistic Director. “Vichet Chum’s exceptional new work deeply resonates with our search for the power of connection, the freedom that comes from embracing our individual personal stories, and a wonderful celebration our shared human journey.”

“BALD SISTERS is equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, and uplifting,” says Jeffrey Lo, Director. “This celebration of the Cambodian-American women in playwright Vichet Chum’s life is an astounding work that taps into the beauty and struggle of creating human connection while wrestling with the mortality of ourselves and our loved ones."

The cast of BALD SISTERS will feature Nicole Tung* as “Him”, Rinabeth Apostol* as “Sophea”, Keiko Carreiro* as “Ma”, Will Springhorn Jr.* as “Nate” and Zaya Kolia* as “Seth”.

In addition to Jeffrey Lo+, the creative team includes Christopher Fitzer (Scenic Design), Becky Bodurtha^ (Costume Design), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Design), Steve Schoebeck (Sound), Spenser Matubang (Video Design), Patrick Chew (Dialect, Language and Cultural Consultant) and Alexa Burn (Stage Manager). 


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








