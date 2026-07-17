 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley

Stuart Rogers directs David Auburn's play, also starring Kate Woods and Kelly Sry in North Hollywood.

By:

Jason Jeske will present Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley starring in PROOF written by David Auburn and directed by Stuart Rogers. PROOF will perform Thursday, July 23 at 8:00 pm; Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm – (Special VIP 'Proof for Parkinson's – An Evening with Ed Begley Jr' benefit night, in collaboration with the Michael J. Fox Foundation); Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, July 26 at 7:00 pm at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. See photos of the production.

Parkinson's progression is unknown and unpredictable. Ten years after Ed's diagnosis, he and his daughter Hayden wanted to make sure that they were able to do a play together while everyone was still at the top of their game. David Auburn's story of a daughter dealing with memories of a father in decline would be a perfect fit. Concord Theatricals agreed to generously support the project, with proceeds benefiting the Michael J Fox Foundation.

In PROOF, Catherine has inherited her late father's mathematical brilliance, but she is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness.

Caught between a new-found connection with Hal, one of her father's former students, and the reappearance of her sister, Claire, Catherine finds both her world and her mind growing increasingly unstable. Then Hal discovers a groundbreaking proof among the notebooks Catherine's father left behind, and Catherine is forced to further question how much of her father's genius or madness will she inherit.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, David Auburn's PROOF is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love. PROOF premiered at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City on May 23, 2000. It was subsequently produced on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 24, 2000. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, the production featured Larry Bryggman, Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Shankman and Johanna Day. Subsequent productions have featured Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Anne Heche in the lead role of Catherine. In March 2026, PROOF returned to Broadway in a revival directed by Thomas Kail, starring Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jin Ha and Kara Young.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Kate Woods, Kelly Sry and Hayden Begley

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Kate Woods and Hayden Begley

Photos: PROOF to Open at El Portal Theatre With Ed Begley Jr. and Hayden Begley Image


Kelly Sry and Hayden Begley

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on El Portal Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Fritz Coleman's Unassisted Residency
Fritz Coleman's Unassisted Residency
3/1 - 11/29/2026
Proof
Proof
7/23 - 7/26/2026
Recent Articles
CRONE CREED to Make World Premiere as Theater4All Launches at El Portal Theatre
CRONE CREED to Make World Premiere as Theater4All Launches at El Portal Theatre
6/30/2026
Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley to Star in PROOF at the El Portal Theatre
Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Begley to Star in PROOF at the El Portal Theatre
6/25/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
After the Blast in Los Angeles After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
E=MC² Einstein The Musical in Los Angeles E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
Fool for Love in Los Angeles Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
Tre Floyd''s Black Girl Therapy in Los Angeles Tre Floyd''s Black Girl Therapy
The Miracle Theater (9/19-9/19)
Lakefront in Los Angeles Lakefront
Theatre 40 (7/23-8/23)
The Turning in Los Angeles The Turning
Mark Taper Forum (9/02-10/11)
Mentiras All Stars in Los Angeles Mentiras All Stars
YouTube Theater (9/19-9/19)
My Soul To Take: Unhinged in Los Angeles My Soul To Take: Unhinged
The Hudson Theatres (10/16-10/21)
NewGen Jewels in Los Angeles NewGen Jewels
MA (12/04-12/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets