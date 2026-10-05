 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena

A 12-member ensemble tells the story of generosity when 7,000 unexpected visitors arrived in a town of 9,000.

By:

Currently in previews, 'Come From Away,' the award-winning musical based on a remarkable true story of kindness in the wake of crisis, opens this Saturday at A Noise Within in Pasadena. Check out the photos, below.

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander, a town of roughly 9,000 people. Suddenly, its residents were caring for some 7,000 unexpected visitors from around the world. They opened their homes, shared their food and transformed five days of fear and uncertainty into a singular demonstration of generosity. With its infectious, folk-influenced score, kinetic storytelling and deeply human characters, Come From Away is a testament to the best aspects of human nature

The 12-member ensemble, which includes Geoff Elliott, Lesley Fera, Amber Liekhus, Kasey Mahaffy, Ed F. Martin, Trisha Miller, Nathan Mohebbi, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Desmond Newson, Julianna Picasso, Hannah Sedlacek and Juliana Sloan, creates an entire community onstage, moves fluidly between the people of Newfoundland and the 'come from aways' who suddenly find themselves far from home. In A Noise Within's 324-seat theater, audiences experience this exceptional story of generosity and connection at unusually close range.

Performances of continue through Nov. 8. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz Photography

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 1 of 19

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 2 of 19


The Ensemble

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 3 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 4 of 19


The Ensemble

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 5 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 6 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 7 of 19


Cassandra Marie Murphy

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 8 of 19


David Nevell, Trisha Miller and Ensemble

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 9 of 19


Lesley Fera, Cassandra Marie Murphy and Hannah Sedlacek

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 10 of 19


Desmond Newson and Amber Liekhus

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 11 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 12 of 19


The Ensemble

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 13 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 14 of 19


Cassandra Marie Murphy and Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 15 of 19


Kasey Mahaffy and Nathan Mohebbi 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 16 of 19


David Nevell, Trisha Miller and Ensemble

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 17 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 18 of 19


The Ensemble 

Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena — photo 19 of 19


The Ensemble 

Click Here to Get Tickets


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
CHAÏR in Los Angeles CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
Day After Day @ Beaches Tropicana in Los Angeles Day After Day @ Beaches Tropicana
Beaches Tropicana (10/05-10/05)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets