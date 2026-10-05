Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena

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Currently in previews, 'Come From Away,' the award-winning musical based on a remarkable true story of kindness in the wake of crisis, opens this Saturday at A Noise Within in Pasadena. Check out the photos, below.

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander, a town of roughly 9,000 people. Suddenly, its residents were caring for some 7,000 unexpected visitors from around the world. They opened their homes, shared their food and transformed five days of fear and uncertainty into a singular demonstration of generosity. With its infectious, folk-influenced score, kinetic storytelling and deeply human characters, Come From Away is a testament to the best aspects of human nature

The 12-member ensemble, which includes Geoff Elliott, Lesley Fera, Amber Liekhus, Kasey Mahaffy, Ed F. Martin, Trisha Miller, Nathan Mohebbi, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Desmond Newson, Julianna Picasso, Hannah Sedlacek and Juliana Sloan, creates an entire community onstage, moves fluidly between the people of Newfoundland and the 'come from aways' who suddenly find themselves far from home. In A Noise Within's 324-seat theater, audiences experience this exceptional story of generosity and connection at unusually close range.

Performances of continue through Nov. 8. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz Photography

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 32 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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