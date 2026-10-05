Photos: COME FROM AWAY to Open at A Noise Within in Pasadena
A 12-member ensemble tells the story of generosity when 7,000 unexpected visitors arrived in a town of 9,000.
Currently in previews, 'Come From Away,' the award-winning musical based on a remarkable true story of kindness in the wake of crisis, opens this Saturday at A Noise Within in Pasadena. Check out the photos, below.
On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander, a town of roughly 9,000 people. Suddenly, its residents were caring for some 7,000 unexpected visitors from around the world. They opened their homes, shared their food and transformed five days of fear and uncertainty into a singular demonstration of generosity. With its infectious, folk-influenced score, kinetic storytelling and deeply human characters, Come From Away is a testament to the best aspects of human nature
The 12-member ensemble, which includes Geoff Elliott, Lesley Fera, Amber Liekhus, Kasey Mahaffy, Ed F. Martin, Trisha Miller, Nathan Mohebbi, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Desmond Newson, Julianna Picasso, Hannah Sedlacek and Juliana Sloan, creates an entire community onstage, moves fluidly between the people of Newfoundland and the 'come from aways' who suddenly find themselves far from home. In A Noise Within's 324-seat theater, audiences experience this exceptional story of generosity and connection at unusually close range.
Performances of continue through Nov. 8. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz Photography
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
David Nevell, Trisha Miller and Ensemble
Lesley Fera, Cassandra Marie Murphy and Hannah Sedlacek
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
Cassandra Marie Murphy and Ensemble
Kasey Mahaffy and Nathan Mohebbi
David Nevell, Trisha Miller and Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
The Ensemble
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