Photo Flash: Vs. Theatre Company Presents TRUE WEST

Vs. Theatre Company presents Sam Shepard's masterpiece TRUE WEST, directed by Scott Cummins (Killer Joe, Bug). TRUE WEST will open on Friday, July 26 at 8pm and will perform through Saturday, August 31 at Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Lee and Austin are two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother's empty house in suburban California. Sparks fly and passions rage in this American classic from one of our greatest playwrights.