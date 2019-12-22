Photo Flash: Special Holiday-themed The Pack At The Ruskin On Monday December 16

Lainie Kazan (Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee) and Max Burkholder (Parenthood) are among the cast of the December edition of The Pack At the Ruskin ...A Holiday Themed Evening of One Act Comedies written by Eugene Pack to be presented at the Ruskin Group Theatre for one night only December 16th 2019 .

The cast also includes Marcia Rodd, Milanka Brooks, Stephanie Courtney, Larry Dorf, Constance Forslund, Rebecca Lane, Tim Ransom, Dayle Reyfel, Beth Triffon, Terry Walters and Bradley White.

The staged reading will consist of original holiday-themed short comedies written and directed by Emmy nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Eugene Pack

The Pack at the Ruskin. Monday Dec 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is 10 dollars. Estimated running time: 90 minutes.

The Ruskin Group Theatre is at 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405.





