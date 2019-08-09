Photo Flash: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Pavon

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, which welcomes its new Music Director Jaime Martín next month, invited just-announced LA Galaxy player and World Cup veteran Cristian Pavon - aka the soccer "Conductor" - to step in and lead the renowned ensemble in Beethoven's 7th for the team's promo video revealing his signing.

Pavon and LACO players Margaret Batjer, Jacqueline Brand, Susan Rishik, Rafi Rishik, Carol Castillo, Armen Ksajikian, Claire Brazeau, Damian Montano, Dylan Hart and Erick Jovel took the stage - er, field - at the Galaxy's stadium Monday night, and a good time was had by all.

Photo Credit: LA Galaxy



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Principal Oboe Claire Brazeau observes while the LA Galaxy's new player and World Cup veteran Cristian Pavon a??a?oe aka the soccer "Conductor" a??a?oe tries his hand at the cello when the renowned ensemble played Beethoven's 7th under his baton for the team's promo video revealing his signing.



