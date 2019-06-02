Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For (mostly)musicals: BODY LANGUAGE

(mostly)musicals is BACK with their 33rd edition, BODY Language (a cabaret for every BODY), on Monday June 3rd at the newly renamed Feinstein's at Vitello's! The evening will be in the capable HANDS of Gregory Nabours at the piano and will feature performers you'll be HEAD over HEELS for, from Broadway and LA, singing songs about ANATOMY!

Scroll down to see photos of the cast in rehearsal!

Give a HAND for returning favorites including Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, 5 GUYS NAED MOE, film: THE PRINCESS & THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Cornelius Jones Jr. (B'way: THE LION KING, "A Christmas Story Live"), Erica Hanrahan-Ball (CABARET at La Mirada), James Olivas (UCLA: STEEL PIER, REBEL GENIUS), Kelley Dorney (3D's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE), Kristina Weston (JERSEY BOYS, upcoming MATILDA at Moonlight), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse)! And, please open your HEARTs to exciting first-timers including Kevin Bailey (B'way THE LION KING), Bryce Charles (RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse), Dino Nicandros (3D's THE SECRET GARDEN), Leslie Rubino (LIZZIE at Color & Light, Second City), and Michael Noah Levine (2 Cents' FUGITIVE SONGS)! Plus special guest performances from the world premiere musical SHOOTING STAR, now playing at the Hudson Theatre, and Melania Trump herself (actually, star of B'way, film, and TV Mary Birdsong, accompanied by composer Tor Hyams!) with a sneak peek at THE 2ND ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL, premiering June 7th at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. And don't forget, if your FEET are itching to be onstage, sign up for our open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-062019. (There will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.

Vitello's Restaurant is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ /mostlymusicals

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott





