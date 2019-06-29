Photo Flash: First Look at THE WEDDING SINGER at The Morgan-Wixson Mainstage

The Wedding Singer, the Broadway musical based on the hit Adam Sandler film, will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, opening tonight and running through August 3 as the final production of the 2018-19 Mainstage season. The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy. with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. directed by Kristie Mattsson, produced by Spencer Johnson, choreographed by Niko Montelibano, music direction by Daniel Koh, and stage managed by Ashley DeFrancesco.

The cast features (in alphabetical order): Deonte Allen, Nelson Balmore, Miriam Billington, Kelly Ciurczak, Mirai Booth-Ong, Chris Clonts, Alexander Cooper, Emily Holz, Kalila Horwitz, Esteban Hurtado, Natalie Kahn, Sara Kaner, Doug Kiphut, Daniel Koh, Crystal Moh, Michael Muita, Helena Nelson, Kelsey Nisbett, Eileen O'Donnell, Gianna Pira, Krystyna Rodriguez, Angelica Roque, Morgan Rysso, Hollister Starrett, Jacques Tolefree, Jacklyn Uweh, Holly Weber, and Steve Weber.

Just say YES! Based on the hit film "The Wedding Singer" starring Adam Sandler, this musical version promises non-stop laughs and a rockin' good time.

It's 1985 and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie vows to make every wedding as disastrous as his own. Sparks fly when he meets Julia, a charming waitress at the wedding venue -but as luck would have it, she is about to be married to a Wall Street shark. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

With an electrifying pop score and a ton of high-powered dancing that pays loving homage to the 1980s, The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer was the coolest guy in the room. Recommended for ages over 12-parental guidance suggested for explicit language, adult themes, and simulated drug use.

Presented by Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., June 29 through August 3, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults $28, Students and Seniors $23. Visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519.

Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater. There are lots of great restaurants within walking distance. Group rates are available--call the box office for details. The show is perfect for a birthday or bachelorette party--or any celebration where fun is required! Feel free to come dressed in your favorite '80s gear!



Alexander Cooper and ensemble

Alexander Cooper and Krystyna Rodriguez

Krystyna Rodriguez and ensemble

Alexander Cooper and Emily Holz

Doug Kiphut and ensemble

Krystyna Rodriguez and ensemble

Hollister Starrett and ensemble

Deonte Allen, Alexander Cooper, and ensemble

Ensemble

Ensemble

Steve Weber and ensemble

Holly Weber and ensemble

Doug Kiphut and Alexander Cooper

Alexander Cooper and ensemble





