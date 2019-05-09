Photo Flash: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at the Stella Adler Theatre

A teen-helmed production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, Spring Awakening, is set to open at the Stella Adler Theatre in Hollywood on May 11, 2019. Directed by 14-year-old wunderkind George Baron, (whose directorial debut for the stage was his jukebox-styled Broadway musical revue I Confess at the Whitefire Theatre), the cast also features up-and-coming young talents performing in the adolescent roles with musical direction by Estani Frizzell. The musical is based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 controversial play about teenagers trying to find their way in the world amid the angst of sexual discovery. Featuring music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, the original Broadway production received eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and was hailed by the New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle as the Best Musical of the Year.

The teen cast features Trae Adair as Ernst/Reinhold, Liam Dow as Georg/Dieter, Zoë Oskirko Etzweiler as Martha, Eadan Franklynn as Ilse, Aidan Gianassi as Moritz, , Madeline Kimmel as Anna, Beau LePaige as Melchior, Rumor Lisa as Wendla, Wayne Remington as Hanschen/Rupert, Megan Stys as Thea, Austin Welch as Otto/Ulbrecht with the adult actors played by Daniel James Guerrero as Adult Man and Sky Nicholas as Adult Woman.

The Spring Awakening creative team includes Music Direction by Estani Frizzell, Set Design by Oscar Escobedo, Lighting Design by Ryan Marsh, Choreography by Eadan Franklynn, Production Consultant is Jessie Vacchiano and Stage Manager is Elena Cruz.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Stommel



Beau LePaise and Rumor Lisa

Beau LePaise, Aiden Gianassi, Eadan Franklynn, and Rumor Lisa

Beau LePaise, Aiden Gianassi, Eadan Franklynn, and Rumor Lisa

Aiden Gianassi, Eadan Franklynn

Rumor Lisa, Aidan Gianassi, Eadan Franklynn

Beau LePaise and Rumor Lisa

Eadan Franklynn

Rumor Lisa

Eadan Franklynn

Beau LePaige

Aidan Gianassi





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You