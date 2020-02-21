Photo Flash: First Look at A WRINKLE IN TIME at The Chance

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, presents "A Wrinkle in Time," kicking off the company's TYA (Theater for Young Audiences) Family Series for its 2020 season. Playwright John Glore has created a wild, highly theatrical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's acclaimed 1962 story about three teens who traverse the boundaries of time and space in search of a beloved parent, bringing it magically to life on the Chance's Fyda-Mar Stage.

Directed by Darryl B. Hovis and James McHale, A Wrinkle in Time previews February 14 through 16, 2020, with regular performances running February 20 to March 1 on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

On the proverbial literary "dark and stormy night," the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit arrives at the home of Meg Murry, a young teen who doesn't fit in with her peers at her New England high school. Meg's scientist father vanished more than two years ago under mysterious circumstances. Aided by Mrs. Whatsit and her friends, Meg, her gifted brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin are transported through time and space on a mission to rescue Meg and Charles' father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet. Those familiar with the novel will find John Glore's adaptation an absolute delight.





