Photo Flash: First Look at A KID LIKE JAKE at the Pasadena Playhouse

IAMA Theatre Company opens its 2019-20 12th anniversary season with an award-winning play about a mother and father trying to do right by their son. Jennifer Chambers directs Sarah Utterback (Grey's Anatomy), Tim Peper (Amazon's Jean Claude Van Johnson), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Shameless, The Ranch and much more) and Olivia Liang (One Day at a Time) in the West Coast premiere of A Kid Like Jake by Daniel Pearle. Newly revised by the playwright for this production, A Kid Like Jake opens Oct. 3 in a Pasadena Playhouse guest production at The Carrie Hamilton Theatre, where performances will continue through Nov. 3; low-priced previews began Sept. 28.



Pearle's acclaimed play is a study of intimacy and parenthood, and the fantasies that accompany both. On the eve of the admissions cycle for New York City kindergartens, Alex and Greg have high hopes for their son Jake - a precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to G.I. Joe. But as the process continues, Jake's behavior becomes erratic and perplexing, and other adults in his life start to wonder whether his fondness for dress-up might be cause for concern.

A Kid Like Jake opens on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 3. Three preview performances take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $35, except Oct. 3 (opening night) for which tickets are $40 and include a post performance reception, and previews, which are $20. The Carrie Hamilton Theatre at the Pasadena Playhouse is located at 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena CA 91101. For reservations and information, call 323-380-8843 or go to www.iamatheatre.com.





