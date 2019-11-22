Photo Flash: Circle X Theatre Co. Presents The SoCal Premiere of PUNKPLAY

Circle X Theatre Co. presents the Southern California premiere of punkplay, written by Gregory S. Moss and co-directed by Circle X Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Matt Bretz & current Associate Artistic Director Lisa Sanaye Dring.

punkplay will preview on Thursday, November 14 & Friday, November 15 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, November 16 at 7pm and run through Saturday, December 21 at 7pm at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.

Mickey and Duck are two teenage boys trying to make sense of the world in the mess of 80s America. Through the music and culture of punk rock, they patch together a precarious identity, skating (literally) between the demands of an increasingly strict subculture and an authentic desire to break free from convention. A coming of age story in the form of a mixtape, punkplay is a theatrical love letter to loud music, irresponsible behavior and the beating heart of authenticity we all strive to preserve.

Tickets are $25. Preview tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets, please buy online at https://buytickets.at/circlextheatrecompany/304274 and for more information, please visit www.circlextheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Gary Leonard



Dempsey Bryk, Sadie Kuwano and Matthew Dunlop

Zackary Stone Gearing and Dempsey Bryk

Dempsey Bryk and Zackary Stone Gearing

Dempsey Bryk

Dempsey Bryk and Zackary Stone Gearing

Zackary Stone Gearing

Sadie Kuwano and Zackary Stone Gearing

Zackary Stone Gearing and Sadie Kuwano





