Pepperdine Theatre Presents Virtual Performance of AS YOU LIKE IT

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present their production of As You Like It by William Shakespeare on Friday, April 9 and Saturday April 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this performance are free but registration is required. A viewing link will be sent to all registered attendees in advance of the performance. Please visit arts.pepperdine.edu for more information.

Young cousins Rosalind and Celia, the fool Touchstone, and the strapping Orlando escape the hostile court of Duke Fredrick to the idyllic forest of Arden. Among trees and brooks, the young lovers wander, wondering if their affections will remain unrequited. Older exiles of the court, also gathered in Arden, ask thornier questions: namely, what is life all about? Shakespeare's timeless tale about the education of the heart is full of music, humor, and romance. And in his heroine Rosalind, we experience Shakespeare's masterful wit in its most exquisite form.

Associate Professor of Theatre Hollace Starr directs the cast, which features Yayabell Debay, Sydney DeMaria, Leyla Dillig, Lauren Drake, Dawson Foster, Brandon Gille, Joe Hebel, Chloe Higgins, Brykell Killingsworth, Joyce Lee, Clayton Mattingly, Haley Powell, and Indy Wilson.

"When I told my mentor that I would be directing a virtual production of As You Like It, he laughed and called it 'As You Zoom It.' As our department continues to adapt to this new method of doing theatre, I am grateful to be able to provide learning opportunities for our actors who are hungry to play characters, for our designers who desire to build worlds, and for our audience to connect with engaging stories, all within a unique medium. Throughout our production process, we have explored new facets of this magnificent play, and our guiding compass has always pointed toward one thing: human connection," Starr said.

The As You Like It production team is soliciting audience participation as part of the show. The production will feature audience members' videos of themselves performing a specific dance during a wedding sequence within the show. If you'd like to participate, please reach out to cfabox@pepperdine.edu for more details.

THE DETAILS:



WHAT: As You Like It

WHEN: Friday, April 9, 2021, 7:30 p.m.-Saturday, April 10, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, 2021, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Digital Performance

PRICE: Free, ticket reservation via arts.pepperdine.edu