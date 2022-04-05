Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents THE WINTER'S TALE

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present The Winter's Tale by playwright William Shakespeare on Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students. Tickets are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page.

There will also be a talkback immediately after the Wednesday, April 6 performance featuring the cast and director.

It is winter in Sicilia, but King Leontes is overcome by a searing hot rage when he accuses his beloved queen Hermione of infidelity. Unwilling to be reasoned with, Leontes sets out on a course of retribution that erases all traces of everyone he holds dear. Only the passage of time and the flowering of spring can restore the promises of hope and forgiveness.

Associate Professor of Theatre Hollace Starr directs the cast, which features Analise Avila, Nicholas Board, Samuel Brock, Shana Childress, Yayabell Debay, Lauren Drake, Matthew Dylan Hamm, Jada Henry, Evan Huit, Juliet Johnson, Abrianna Lawrence, Cat Masterson, Abigail Moore, Genesis Ochoa, Zoe Prior, Hannah Sedlacek, Cole Wagner, Maxwell Zink.

"The play is timely and goes to some very dark places," Starr said. "But fortunately the play offers some relief halfway through and becomes a comedy! It's truly remarkable how, once you adjust to Shakespeare's language (which is beautiful) just how contemporary and modern these characters and situations are."

Warning: Though this play may be appropriate for young audience members, it does contain mature themes and strong (albeit Shakespearean) language.

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division offers students excellent training in the disciplines of studio art, art history, music, and theatre arts. A group of renowned faculty who are revered in their fields as practicing scholars, artists and teachers prepare students for careers in the arts and continued graduate study. With approximately 300 students in the division, the unique programs are designed to prepare and inspire students to develop critical thinking, nurture creativity, and create the highest level of art and scholarship.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

If you have any questions about purchasing or reserving tickets contact the Box Office at cfabox@pepperdine.edu or by phone at 310.506.4522.

Face coverings are optional regardless of vaccination status inside Smothers Theatre, Raitt Recital Hall, Lindhurst Theatre, and the Weisman Museum of Art. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health strongly encourages wearing face coverings while indoors.

For more information about current health and safety policies at CFA, please visit here.