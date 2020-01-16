Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present their production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon on Tuesday, January 28 through Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Malibu Campus' Lindhurst Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, and are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

Jane and Elizabeth, the beloved elder Bennet sisters from Pride and Prejudice, are happily married. But what of bookish middle sister Mary, who would rather spend her time reading than looking for love? When an unexpected visitor arrives at Pemberley, Mary finds herself attracted to the stranger through a shared passion for knowledge. Will the pair surmount their penchant for logic in favor of love? Filled with delightful comedy and hopeful romance, Miss Bennet is sure to enchant fans of Jane Austen and newcomers alike.

Bradley Griffin directs the cast, which features Pepperdine students Cat Bigelow, Morris Chen, Yayabell Debay, Sydney DeMaria, Lauren Drake, Marcela Ferrarone, Joshua Fredenburg, and Coby Rogers.



No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.





