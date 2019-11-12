Patrick Cassidy Resigns As Artistic Director Of 5-Star Theatricals

5-STAR THEATRICALS announced today that effective immediately, Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy has resigned his position at the acclaimed theatre organization to explore new endeavors.

Comments 5-Star Theatricals Executive Director Cindy Murray, "We are so grateful to Patrick for the time he spent as Artistic Director of our company. His talent and expertise continued the excellence that our subscribers and audiences expect from our productions. He will be greatly missed and we wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward on his artistic journey."

Comments Patrick Cassidy, "I have nothing but respect and admiration for the board and staff and everyone at 5-Star Theatricals."

This experience has been a gift that I will never forget, and am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my community and my Los Angeles theatrical family in this role."

An announcement on a new Artistic Director for 5-Star Theatricals will be forthcoming.





