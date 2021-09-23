Pacific Symphony's Season Opening Celebrates A Return To Live Music

Pacific Symphony's 43rd season begins on Thursday, Sept. 30 with an Opening Night Celebration featuring a grand reception, dinner and entertainment surrounding the first concert of the 2021-22 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series: "Emanuel Ax Plays Mozart."

Hosted by the Symphony's board of directors and chaired by Judy Whitmore, this special event honors Sally Segerstrom, Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, Susie and Steve Perry, and Rae and Ted Segerstrom. Funds from the event support the Symphony's artistic and education programs.

The festivities begin with a cocktail reception and gourmet dinner al fresco on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. The theme for the evening is "A Notable Gathering" which was coined by Event Chair Judy Whitmore to celebrate not only the Symphony's return to the Concert Hall, but the organization's resilience during the pandemic and to express gratitude to the Pacific Symphony family that made it possible.

At the center of this grand evening is-of course-the concert, featuring internationally celebrated pianist Emanuel Ax, who gives a dazzling display of consummate artistry in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17. Led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, the concert takes place at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The piano performance by Emanuel Ax is generously sponsored by The Michelle F. Rohé Fund.

The program opens with the symphonic world premiere of Tower Ascending by Wayne Oquin. As St.Clair comments, "I enjoy welcoming people back with a work that they've never heard before. It's a tremendous piece that features virtuosic playing from several of our principal players, solo trumpet, solo flute and solo clarinet."

Following the opening work will be Mozart's charming Piano Concerto No. 17. "Emanuel Ax is a consummate artist and one of the most profound pianists I've had the opportunity to know and to work with," says St.Clair. "And he's rarely been with us: just one other time in my 32 years as music director. So, naturally, we're just ecstatic to welcome him back to perform with us. Having him do a Mozart piano concerto will be pure virtuosity and in such a classic, elegant way."

During the intermission, the Opening Night festivities continue with a lavish champagne reception in the Box Circle Lobby. Revelers will have the opportunity to toast the return of live music before going back into the hall to enjoy the final piece on the program, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. A post-concert reception on the plaza with the sounds of live jazz caps off the evening.

