Pacific Symphony's 2024-25 Pops Season to Feature Bernadette Peters, Ben Folds, and More

Pacific Symphony has announced its 2024-25 Pops Series. The season features seven pops concerts that include music from Broadway, festive holiday cheer, classic rock, and Latin flair—all enhanced by the “Hollywood” sound of the orchestra. The series begins with Opening Night with Bernadette Peters (Nov. 1-2) followed by Holiday Spectacular with Joss Stone (Dec. 20-21). A Night at the Copa rings in the new year and Valentine's Day (Feb. 14-15, 2025) and Music of Genesis and Phil Collins (March 14-15, 2025). Ben Folds (April 25-26, 2025) makes his Pacific Symphony debut, and Cirque Goes Broadway with Troupe Vertigo (May 9-10, 2025). Rounding out a spectacular season will be La Vida Loca (June 13-14, 2025). Pacific Symphony's 2024-25 Pops Series is underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family and is sponsored by PBS SoCal, Avenue of the Arts Hotel, and K-Earth 101 Radio.

Pacific Symphony's President and CEO John Forsyte shared his enthusiasm for the season's programming: “As we unveil the spectacular lineup for our 2024-25 Symphony Pops season, we are immensely grateful to our cherished season ticket holders whose cheers and ovations fuel Pacific Symphony's passion onstage. At the heart of our Pops series are the musicians of Pacific Symphony, whose versatility, expressiveness, and precision are acclaimed by all the artists who have joined them on stage. Under the dynamic new leadership of Principal Pops conductor, Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the Pops season offers the concertgoer an enhanced sound experience for artists and music they know and love.”

Principal Pops conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez added, “As we embark on our second season together, I'm thrilled to share more evenings of great music with you and the incredible musicians of Pacific Symphony. For me, an orchestra should be a reflection of its community, so it's been a pleasure to design a season that is reflective of the dynamic cultures and musical tastes of Southern California.”

Forsyte continued, “This season, we traverse many musical worlds—celebrating the timeless brilliance of icons like Bernadette Peters, whose three TONY Awards speak to a talent that continues to inspire generations. Yet, we also eagerly embrace the electrifying debuts of new superstars like Joss Stone and Ben Folds, infusing our performances with fresh energy and innovation. I am also excited to hear some of my favorite music of Phil Collins bolstered by the symphonic richness afforded to us by the musicians, as well as a dazzling aerial display of Cirque Vertigo accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Enrico's exciting new curated show is called La Vida Loca and will ignite the stage with a scintillating fusion of serenades by Enrique Iglesias, the dynamic Miami Sound Machine vibes embodied by Gloria Estefan, the electrifying groove of Santana, and much more.

“Because each Pops concert requires philanthropic underwriting for its success,” Forsyte concluded, “we thank our donors to the Symphony's annual fund, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sharon and Tom Malloy for their generous sponsorship of the entire Pops Series, enabling us to continue delivering unparalleled musical experiences.”

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and take place in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Hall, Costa Mesa. Available for purchase at this time are seven-concert Pops subscriptions starting at $290 and a Pops Choose Your Own four-concert package beginning at $165. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit the button below.

PACIFIC SYMPHONY 2024-25 POPS SEASON

A STAR-FILLED OPENING NIGHT WITH Bernadette Peters

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

Nov. 1-2, 2024 • 8 p.m.

Step into the spotlight with Broadway's darling, Bernadette Peters. She arrives with a treasure trove of Tonys, a Golden Globe, and that undeniable star-quality sparkle. Revel in a night where Sondheim's muse enchants with her timeless talent—a performance so mesmerizing, it's sure to be the talk of the town! Bask in the glow of her captivating performance, a harmonious journey through the melodies of musical theatre's finest moments. This is your invitation to a symphonic evening filled with the unparalleled magic and perfection of Peters' presence.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR WITH GRAMMY AWARD WINNER Joss Stone

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

Dec. 20-21, 2024 • 8 p.m.

Cozy up for the magic of the holidays with the enchanting sounds of GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, Joss Stone, accompanied by Pacific Symphony in a captivating performance that will lift your spirits. Stone is a modern-day siren with a voice that has dominated the soul scene, selling over 15 million albums with the same effortless grace as a breeze in the California sun. Picture yourself immersed in a festive atmosphere, surrounded by the warmth and joy of the season, as Stone's soulful voice intertwines effortlessly with the Symphony's rich melodies.

A NIGHT AT THE COPA

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

Feb. 14-15, 2025 • 8 p.m.

We can't yet tell you the name of this popular group that is an audience favorite, returning by popular demand. But we invite you to sashay down to the Symphony where the mystery ensemble that's all the rage will serenade you with a globe-trotting extravaganza! This 'little orchestra' from Portland, Oregon mixes it up with a cocktail of classical zest, Latin heat, and jazz-tinted pop in a polyglot's dream of seven languages. They'll be celebrating 30 years of musical escapades this season. Can you guess who's bringing this international soiree to life? Don't miss the jubilee!

MUSIC OF Phil Collins AND GENESIS

with Stuart Chafetz conducting

March 14-15, 2025 • 8 p.m.

Phil Collins' one-of-a-kind drum work and songwriting have left an enduring mark on music. With the mega band Genesis and his numerous solo hits, Phil Collins—along with bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford—penned unforgettable hits featured in this symphonic tribute featuring two vocalists. Show highlights include “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” "Two Hearts," and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

April 25-26, 2025 • 8 p.m.

Join the incomparable Ben Folds for a night of genre-bending music with Pacific Symphony that's anything but ordinary. Dubbed a musical wizard, Folds blends pop anthems with symphonic genius, showing why he's the cool uncle of the music world. Fresh from his Emmy nod and always ready to drop knowledge, whether on his podcast or bestselling books, this award-winning singer-songwriter-composer is set to deliver a show that's as unpredictable as it is unmissable. Get ready to be schooled in the art of cool.

CIRQUE GOES BROADWAY WITH TROUPE VERTIGO

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

May 9-10, 2025 • 8 p.m.

Troupe Vertigo enchants with an evening of breathtaking artistry, where cirque acrobatics, classical dance, and the best of Broadway melodies blend into an unforgettable symphonic spectacle. Witness as reality bends and expectations twist, with Los Angeles's own Troupe Vertigo redefining the boundaries of performance through their dizzying dramatic fusion of Circus-Dance-Theater. Prepare to be captivated by the “WOW” factor as acrobats and aerialists dare to dazzle to music from Broadway's greatest shows, brought to vivid life by your Pacific Symphony.

LA VIDA LOCA

with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting

June 13-14, 2025 • 8 p.m.

We're throwing the ultimate Latin pop party! Dive into a night of passion with the greatest hits of the ‘90s and ‘00s Latin pop explosion. We're talking the steamy serenades of Enrique Iglesias, the Miami Sound Machine vibes of Gloria Estefan, the guitar-god grooves of Santana, the unbridled energy of Ricky Martin, and more. This one-of-a-kind program is curated and led by Principal Pops Conductor and Latin music expert Enrico Lopez-Yañez. World-renowned vocalists, and multi-GRAMMY Award winners José Sibaja on trumpet and Luisito Quintero on percussion join the orchestra for a high-octane evening featuring spectacular new symphonic arrangements created by Lopez-Yañez and Sibaja. ¡Vámonos!

Artists, programs, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas