Pacific Symphony Pops Will Rock You With MUSIC OF QUEEN Concert, April 26-27

Epic rock riffs and majestic symphonic strings will come together in perfect harmony as Pacific Symphony pays tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time. Joined by high energy band and vocalists Windborne, the Symphony performs hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," "Killer Queen," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Another One Bites the Dust" and many more! The orchestra opens the show with a performance by violinist Aubree Oliverson of Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, Gardel's "Por una Cabeza" (the tango heard in "Scent of a Woman" and in the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jamie Lee Curtis dance scene in "True Lies") and a medley of hits by The Beatles.

Tickets for "Music of Queen" start at $50 with performances on April 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. This concert is part of the 2018-19 Pops series that features "music's most enduring favorites backed by the "Hollywood" sounds of Pacific Symphony," sponsored by The Westin, PBS SoCal and K-Earth 101. This concert has been generously sponsored by Nancy & Rick Muth and ORCO Block and Hardscape. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Premiering in 2009, Windborne's classic rock symphony show "The Music of Queen!" has quickly garnered critical and fan acclaim, especially since the arrival of the blockbuster Queen biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody." The band stays as close as possible to the original recordings and the orchestra is "wrapped" around that original sound. Lots of vocals, lots of harmonic structure and a perfect group to be accompanied by an orchestra. High energy, fun music and the familiarity of the songs make the show a fun one both to play and to see. Vegas veteran Brody Dolyniuk handles the complex and difficult task of representing Freddie Mercury's vocals. Brody handles the assignment comfortably and sounds amazing leading the band and orchestra through the selected songlist.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You