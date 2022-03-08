Pacific Symphony Celebrates Iranian New Year, Nowruz

Pacific Symphony, in its ongoing quest to present a broad array of musical genres for diverse audiences, will again celebrate the Iranian New Year festival of Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring and has been celebrated for 3,000 years. Presented in collaboration with the Farhang Foundation, this special concert led by Music Director Carl St.Clair will take place on March 26 at 8 p.m. The program is sponsored by Alan and Anoosheh Oskouian and The Cyrus Society. The cultural sponsor for the event is the Farhang Foundation. Some seats are still available in the Choral Terrace where you can get an up-close-and-personal view of the concert from behind the orchestra. For Box Circle and VIP seating, please contact Ashlyn Ronkes, (714) 876-2377 (M-F, 9 to 5).

The program will feature works of Vivaldi, Mussorgsky and contemporary Iranian symphonic music performed by Pacific Symphony. Joining the Symphony for this festive celebration are vocalist Alireza Ghorbani, guest conductor Shardad Rohani, vocalist Mojgan Shajarian and guitarist Lily Afshar. Pre-concert, the lobby of Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall comes alive with the colorful dancing and folk music of Iran. The spirit of the season is epitomized by the large-scale Haft-Sîn table, which symbolizes a traditional Iranian tablescape celebrating the spring equinox.

Anoosheh Oskouian (CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.), who serves as a trustee of the Farhang Foundation and as a board member of Pacific Symphony, commented, "I am so pleased that the Farhang Foundation will again partner with Pacific Symphony to celebrate Nowruz, following a sold-out performance in 2019." She continued, "It has been my dream to connect East and West musically, and to create an annual Nowruz tradition here in Southern California." Pacific Symphony announced plans to celebrate Nowruz again in 2023 as part of its recently-announced 2022-23 Season.

Music Director Carl St.Clair said, "Pacific Symphony values its position as a cultural resource and leader and we embrace Orange County's rich and diverse communities through contextual programming. This is a way to connect on a more personal level and also reflects my own wish to enrich lives through the beauty and power of music."

As one of the most ancient and important festivals of Iranian heritage, the Nowruz New Year celebration symbolizes the vitality of Iranian culture and continues an exultant tradition that unites all those who participate. Nowruz has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years encompassing a broad range of customs, and it is among the unique Iranian cultural events that are pertinent to the traditions of all Iranians.

NOWRUZ: IRANIAN NEW YEAR

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 8 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

ARTISTS

Carl St.Clair, Conductor

Shardad Rohani, Guest Conductor

Alireza Ghorbani, Vocalist

Lily Afshar, Guitar

Mojgan Shajarian, Vocalist

Pacific Symphony

PROGRAM

Shardad Rohani: Dance of Spring Overture



Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Major for Guitar

Lily Afshar, guitar



Mussorgsky/arr. Rimsky-Korsakov: Night on Bald Mountain

Shardad Rohani, conductor



Steven Mahpar: Darius the Great



Hossein Yousefzamani: Bouye Baran

Mojgan Shajarian, vocalist



Shahin Yousefzamani: Spring of Love

Mojgan Shajarian, vocalist



~ Intermission ~



The Music of Alireza Ghorbani

Arranged for orchestra by Shardad Rohani

