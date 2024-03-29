Pacific Symphony Announces New Partnership With Avenue Of The Arts Costa Mesa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Symphony has announced that Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is now the orchestra's “Official Hotel Partner” through December 2024.

Conveniently located directly across the street from the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall where Pacific Symphony performs, the 238-room property is poised in the hub of Orange County's Corporate and Cultural Center and the Performing Arts District, as well as steps away from South Coast Plaza, the renowned luxury shopping destination.

"We are immensely grateful for the generous sponsorship and unwavering support that Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel has extended towards Pacific Symphony," said John Forsyte, President and CEO of Pacific Symphony. "This partnership goes beyond conventional sponsorship; it is a testament to Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel's profound commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy in Orange County. Their recognition of the arts as a pivotal force in our community aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire, engage, and enrich the lives of our audience. As we welcome Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel as the “Official Hotel Partner” of Pacific Symphony, we look forward to creating harmonious experiences for our patrons and guests, underscoring the symphony of collaboration that this partnership represents."

Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel's General Manager Kevin Schjei commented, "We are honored to embark on this partnership with Pacific Symphony, an organization that shares our passion for excellence and community engagement. As the orchestra's ‘Official Hotel Partner,' we are not only embracing the cultural heritage of Orange County but also providing a luxurious haven for those who appreciate the fine arts. This collaboration is a cornerstone of our commitment to supporting the arts, offering a unique experience that enhances the cultural fabric of our community. We believe that together, we can create a lasting impact that resonates with our guests and underscores our dedication to the arts and hospitality."

The hotel's lakeside location invites guests to enjoy a number of modern amenities all while soaking up the California sun. Perfect for all types of travelers, guests can go for a run on the three-acre property or spend a relaxing day by the pool in one of the private cabanas. Guests can also dine where cuisine meets the art scene at the Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar, a full-service dining experience with seasonally driven menu by Executive Chef Hector Zamora. Additionally, Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel offers a fully equipped fitness center, including whirlpool and sauna facilities.

Music Lovers Weekend Stay at Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa

Pacific Symphony patrons are encouraged to enjoy a weekend staycation at Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel. The hotel's expert mixologists will be serving up signature cocktails such as “Lyle's Lone Star Lemonade” (when Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band appear with the Symphony March 8 & 9) or “Ben Rector's and Cody Fry's Harmony Highball” (when the talented duo take the stage May 10 & 11). Post-concert, patrons take an easy stroll back to their luxury accommodation across the street. The morning after the concert, they can enjoy a gourmet brunch, take in the sights at Orange County Museum of Art, or shop ‘til they drop at South Coast Plaza. The “Music Lovers Stay” provides an unforgettable weekend of music, art, culinary magic, and luxury accommodations at Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel.

About Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa

As a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel is an eclectic, music-inspired luxury hotel located in the heart of Orange County. Elevating the luxury experience, the luxury hotel is the city's only AAA Four-Diamond hotel and is located across from Segerstrom Center for the Arts and only 2.5 miles from SNA Airport.

Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel is by no means your average hotel in Southern California. From the moment you arrive with a grandiose double-door entrance, you step into another world – an eclectic, creative world inspired by the luxe, the glamour, and the style of Orange County. Beyond captivating design, enjoy social scenes and first-class hospitality dedicated to helping you make the most of every moment.

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for over a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China that same year, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts. Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Paciﬁc Symphony's purpose is to nourish and lift the human spirit and forge a community where everyone belongs.