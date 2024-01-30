POWER AND LIGHT World Premiere to Open at Theatre 40 in March

Theatre 40 will present the world premiere engagement of "Power and Light." Witness the battle between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla as they compete to illuminate the world with electricity. The play will run March 28 to April 30, 2024. Reserve your tickets now!

ADMISSION: $35.

RESEERVATIONS: (310) 364-3606.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

This play will run in repertory with Into the Breeches, the subject of a separate release.

Power and Light is the story of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla and how the battle for the development of electricity between these two great minds created sparks of tension as they illuminated the world.

The cast includes David Hunt Stafford, Eric Keitel, Warren Davis, John Combs, Richard Large, Bailey Castle, Mandy Fason, and Kurtis Bedford.

Power and Light is directed by Jeff G. Rack, whose work as an Art Director for films and commercials, and as an EFX artist, can be seen in many films, including: Armageddon, Con-Air, Flubber, Mighty JoeYoung, Kundun, and Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes. Probably best known to Los Angeles theater patrons for his award-winning set designs, Jeff has designed and built over 300 productions from Santa Barbara to Edinburgh, Scotland. He is a multiple Ovation Award winner and received an L.A. Weekly Award for his work on Frank Zappa's Joe's Garage. Shows he has adapted and/or directed for Unbound Production's Wicked Lit include: H. P. Lovecraft's The Unnamable, and The Lurking Fear, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Damned Thing, The Dead Smile, The Yellow Wallpaper, Dracula's Guest and Robert E. Howard's Pigeons From Hell. Other shows Jeff has directed are Martians: An Evening with Ray Bradbury. The Birds, and Villainy. At Theatre 40, he has directed The Mystery Plays, Pen, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, It Is Done, Rod Serling's Tales from the Zone, and Death with Benefits. Jeff is Theatre 40's resident set designer.

John Strysik is the playwright. He is known for his work in film and television, including the screenplay for the award-winning movie Stuck, directed by Stuart Gordon and starring Mena Suvari and Stephen Rea. Strysik was a director and writer on the tv series Tales From the Darkside and Monsters. He also directed the reboot of the ABC series Land of the Lost. He also co-authored the book Lurker in the Lobby: A Guide to the Cinema of H.P. Lovecraft. His previous plays include Villainy, Death with Benefits, and The Tragicall Historie of Doctor Dee.

Stage manager: Don Solosan. Set Design: Jeff G. Rack. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Hair/Wig/Make-up design: Judi Lewin. Projection design: Gabrieal Griego. Properties: Ernest McDaniel and Kurtis Bedford.

Power and Light is fascinating story of the inventors who propelled us into the technological age, the women who encouraged them, and in an era of ascendant capitalism, the money men behind them. The real lives of these men and women are more engaging than anything that could be imagined. Our lives are impacted by them to this day.