 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

POMPEII to Make Debut as Staged Reading at Theatre 40

The comedy, written by and starring Christopher Franciosa, will be directed by Randy Brenner.

By:
POMPEII to Make Debut as Staged Reading at Theatre 40

Theatre Forty will present a staged reading of Pompeii, a new comedy written by Christopher Franciosa and directed by Randy Brenner, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Beverly Hills, California.

The cast will feature Marissa Burgoyne, Christopher Franciosa, Lilli Passero, Meagan Prahl, John Shartzer and Kristin Towers-Rowles.

Pompeii follows a Westside Los Angeles family navigating a series of personal and political challenges, including race riots, a Senate campaign, white privilege, liver transplantation and feng shui. The new comedy examines contemporary family dynamics through an assortment of social issues and unexpected circumstances.

Franciosa previously wrote What Opa Did, which Theatre Forty produced on its mainstage last season. Also an actor, he appeared as a romantic lead in the company's production of Becky's New Car.

The reading will take place at Theatre Forty, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free underground parking is available via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. No advance online ticket sales are available.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
Assassins in Los Angeles Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Totally Awesome Prom: The ’80s Night to Remember in Los Angeles The Totally Awesome Prom: The ’80s Night to Remember
Torrance Cultural Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
Give My Regards to Cabaret! in Los Angeles Give My Regards to Cabaret!
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center (11/12-11/13)
Pasadena Chorale Presents Mozart: Mass in C-Minor in Los Angeles Pasadena Chorale Presents Mozart: Mass in C-Minor
First United Methodist Church Pasadena (11/18-11/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets