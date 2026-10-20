POMPEII to Make Debut as Staged Reading at Theatre 40
The comedy, written by and starring Christopher Franciosa, will be directed by Randy Brenner.
Theatre Forty will present a staged reading of Pompeii, a new comedy written by Christopher Franciosa and directed by Randy Brenner, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Beverly Hills, California.
The cast will feature Marissa Burgoyne, Christopher Franciosa, Lilli Passero, Meagan Prahl, John Shartzer and Kristin Towers-Rowles.
Pompeii follows a Westside Los Angeles family navigating a series of personal and political challenges, including race riots, a Senate campaign, white privilege, liver transplantation and feng shui. The new comedy examines contemporary family dynamics through an assortment of social issues and unexpected circumstances.
Franciosa previously wrote What Opa Did, which Theatre Forty produced on its mainstage last season. Also an actor, he appeared as a romantic lead in the company's production of Becky's New Car.
The reading will take place at Theatre Forty, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free underground parking is available via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. No advance online ticket sales are available.
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