POMPEII to Make Debut as Staged Reading at Theatre 40

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre Forty will present a staged reading of Pompeii, a new comedy written by Christopher Franciosa and directed by Randy Brenner, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Beverly Hills, California.

The cast will feature Marissa Burgoyne, Christopher Franciosa, Lilli Passero, Meagan Prahl, John Shartzer and Kristin Towers-Rowles.

Pompeii follows a Westside Los Angeles family navigating a series of personal and political challenges, including race riots, a Senate campaign, white privilege, liver transplantation and feng shui. The new comedy examines contemporary family dynamics through an assortment of social issues and unexpected circumstances.

Franciosa previously wrote What Opa Did, which Theatre Forty produced on its mainstage last season. Also an actor, he appeared as a romantic lead in the company's production of Becky's New Car.

The reading will take place at Theatre Forty, located at 241 S. Moreno Drive on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free underground parking is available via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. No advance online ticket sales are available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 01 Hrs 19 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming