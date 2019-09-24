PIT OF GOBLINS Returns To The Ruby Theater

After an amazingly successful Hollywood Fringe Festival run, Mitchell Bisschop is excited to bring his new existential-comedic-nightmarish vision back to Hollywood Row. Blending video, live action, and a few shocking moments along the way, Pit of Goblins promises to frighten, delight, and fill its audience with that joyful uneasy feeling just in time for Halloween. In addition to the performance, Pit of Goblins offers an amazing array of post show events. From Serial Killer trivia and costume contests to your very own beef jerky tutorial, Bisschop will take you on a horror filled fantasy journey as you lose sight of all of the things you hold most dear.

Pit of Goblins tells the story of Wayne, an energetic and optimistic family man who is also a mentally tortured serial killer. Wayne, resembling the secret love child of Ed Kemper and BTK, must kill and feed his victims to a demanding pit of Goblins in the woods in order to avoid capture by a local sheriff. Animated, surreal videos and images eerily float behind Wayne giving a small window into the distressed mind of a man struggling to survive. As more and more townsfolk disappear, the inept sheriff begins to feel the community's heat as he runs out of answers. With the demands of the Goblins growing, Wayne struggles to understand his situation and just where exactly he went wrong.

Playwright and performer Mitchell Bisschop is a theatre artist living in Los Angeles. He is a two-time nominee of the Best Solo Performance award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and has won the Fringe Encore Producers' Award the past two years. Mitchell's first solo show, the absurdist comedy I Can Hear You Now, was called "...a psychedelic, fun, wild ride!". Mitchell studied theatre at Ithaca and has performed stand-up, improv, sketch and theatre in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles for years.

Directly following the Each Performance of Pit of Goblins there will be special post show events. These events are factored into the runtime.

SERIAL KILLER GAME SHOW - Thursday October 17th

Contestants will be picked from the audience to compete in Head-to-Head game show style rounds that test their knowledge of Serial Killers. One person will be crowned the victor and will be awarded the Grand Prize.

SERIAL KILLER TRIVIA NIGHT - Friday October 18th

Pub style trivia night. Audience can split into groups of 1 to 4 people and compete in a 5 questions per round, 5 round competition with the winning team being awarded the Grand Prize! Featuring a round of SERIAL KILLER THEATRE.

SERIAL KILLER COSTUME CONTEST - Saturday October 19th

Think you look exactly like Jeffery Dahmer or do a perfect Freddy Krueger impression? This is the competition for you! Come to the show dressed as your favorite serial killer and compete against other audience members for the Grand Prize! There will be a questions section and a dance competition so bone up on your killer's favorite moves. Absolutely no weapons (real or fake) will be permitted into the theatre.

BEEF JERKY TUTORIAL - Sunday October 20th

Are you a beef jerky fan? Always wanted to know how to make beef jerky? Never felt like you had the time or the tools? Well stick around after the show to get a look at how you can make beef jerky right in your own home oven without buying anything extra but the beef. You will leave with a step by step worksheet on what you will need to do to get started today!

Visit https://www.pitofgoblins.com/ for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You