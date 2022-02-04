PIPPIN Will Be Performed By The Adderley Conservatory and Le Petit Cirque Ar Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum in March

Pippin will be performed by the Adderley Conservatory and Le Petit Cirque ar Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Performances run March 11-13. This will be the 2nd musical performed at this venue which has hosted many Shakespeare performances.

The show will be an amazing Spectacle with Broadway quality performances by the children of the Adderley Conservatory and Le Petit Cirque. Former students of Adderley include Ben Platt, Jack Dylan Grazer, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kristin Chenoweth, as well as industry greats like David Foster and Marc Shaiman.and many more...

It will be a mind-blowing performance as most of Adderley's shies are. You will be beyond impressed.

