PAKARAGUIAN KULINTANG ENSEMBLE to Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse
The Los Angeles-based ensemble performs music and dance of the Maguindanao, Maranao, Tausug, and Sama peoples.
The Los Angeles-based Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble (PKE) brings to life the gong-chime music and dance traditions of the southern Philippines on Saturday, September 26, 2026, 11:00 AM, at the historic Sierra Madre Playhouse. Centered on the mesmerizing sound of the kulintang, a row of tuned knobbed gongs, the ensemble creates music that is both venerable and immediate, intricate and celebratory.
The captivating family-friendly performance, which unfolds as both a concert and cultural experience, features the interlocking rhythms, layered melodies, and graceful dances of the Maguindanao, Maranao, Tausug, and Sama peoples, blending authenticity with a sense of connection to contemporary Los Angeles.
The members of PKE, formed in 2003 by a collective of artists and cultural practitioners, have trained extensively with master musicians from Mindanao and the Sulu Archipelago. Playing traditional instruments ranging from the resonant agung and dabakan drums to the luminous kulintang, they create a sound world that invites reflection. Through movement and music, the ensemble honors centuries of tradition while also illustrating that these art forms continue to evolve across borders and generations.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
|
John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
|
Love, Loss and What I Wore
Sawyer's Playhouse (8/08-8/30) PHOTOS
|
Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
|
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)
|
Sutton Foster featuring Pacific Jazz Orchestra
The Soraya (9/19-9/19)
|
Yvette Janine Jackson With Radio Opera Workshop
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/02-10/02)
|
Aymeric Hainaux and François Chaignaud, Mirlitons
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/23-10/24)