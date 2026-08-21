PAKARAGUIAN KULINTANG ENSEMBLE to Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse

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The Los Angeles-based Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble (PKE) brings to life the gong-chime music and dance traditions of the southern Philippines on Saturday, September 26, 2026, 11:00 AM, at the historic Sierra Madre Playhouse. Centered on the mesmerizing sound of the kulintang, a row of tuned knobbed gongs, the ensemble creates music that is both venerable and immediate, intricate and celebratory.

The captivating family-friendly performance, which unfolds as both a concert and cultural experience, features the interlocking rhythms, layered melodies, and graceful dances of the Maguindanao, Maranao, Tausug, and Sama peoples, blending authenticity with a sense of connection to contemporary Los Angeles.

The members of PKE, formed in 2003 by a collective of artists and cultural practitioners, have trained extensively with master musicians from Mindanao and the Sulu Archipelago. Playing traditional instruments ranging from the resonant agung and dabakan drums to the luminous kulintang, they create a sound world that invites reflection. Through movement and music, the ensemble honors centuries of tradition while also illustrating that these art forms continue to evolve across borders and generations.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist

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