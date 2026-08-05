Brandon Coleman Ensemble to Bring Jazz-Funk Sound to Sierra Madre Playhouse

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jazz keyboard maestro Brandon Coleman, a central figure in the Los Angeles jazz and funk-fusion scene who pushes the boundaries of sound, brings his distinctive musical artistry to Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, September 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Coleman leads the Brandon Coleman Ensemble through a program of original compositions infused with improvisational dialogue and rhythmic drive, merging his deep jazz sensibility with electronic texture and soulful grooves to create a sound that is both expansive and immediate.

Coleman is a Los Angeles-born pianist, keyboardist, composer, producer, vocalist, and music director whose work moves effortlessly between jazz, gospel, funk, soul, and cinematic music. Raised in South Central Los Angeles, Coleman began as a drummer before discovering the piano and developing much of his musical language by ear. His early foundation in the church, combined with studies at The Colburn School under renowned jazz educators Clay Jenkins and Lee Secard, helped shape the artist he is today.

A longtime member of the West Coast Get Down and a Brainfeeder recording artist, Coleman has performed, recorded, arranged, and collaborated with artists including Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Babyface, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Roy Hargrove, Rachelle Ferrell, George Benson, and Childish Gambino. His work has taken him to stages including the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall, NPR's Tiny Desk, and The Tonight Show. In 2025, he served as Music Director and Contractor for “Perfect Angel: The Definitive Minnie Riperton” Tribute at the Hollywood Bowl.

Whether leading the Brandon Coleman Ensemble, composing for visual media, or serving as music director, Coleman continues to explore new musical territory through original compositions, fearless improvisation, and a sound that bridges tradition with the future.

For tickets ($35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming