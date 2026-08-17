Video: Watch Original Disney Princesses Unite at D23





As part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, fans were treated to the unforgettable Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration live at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. The concert served as the first big moment leading into World Princess Week, Disney’s global celebration honoring the storytelling franchises. Throughout the evening, the event brought together a lineup of Disney Princess performers for a musical journey through some of the franchise’s beloved songs accompanied by projections of each of the corresponding films on the cascading wall of water.

Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration opened with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella (1950) performed by Brandy, the titular character in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997). Before Brandy took the stage, guests were delighted by a Princess montage featuring an ethereal harmony performed by viral vocalists Anthony Gargiula, Jonathan Tilking, Lauren Paley, and Loren Lott with appearances by Disney Princess characters.

Disney Legend Paige O'Hara, the original voice of Belle in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast (1991), and incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan, the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, performed “Belle Reprise” and “Something There.”

Disney Legend Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid (1989), and Halle Bailey, the live-action Ariel in Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid (2023), came together for a melodic rendition of “Part of Your World.”

Auli'i Cravalho, the original voice of the titular character in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024), performed “How Far I’ll Go” before being joined by Catherine Laga'aia, the live-action titular character in Walt Disney Studios’ Moana (2026), for “Along the Way.”

The celebration continued with Disney Legend Lea Salonga, the original singing voices of Jasmine in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin (1992) as well as the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mulan (1998), and Brandy performing “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Lea Salonga then performed “Reflection,” a fan-favorite song from Mulan.

Judy Kuhn, the original singing voice of the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Pocahontas(1995), followed with a performance of “Colors of the Wind.”

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the original voice of Tiana in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog (2009), gave a performance of “Almost There.”

The concert culminated in a magnificent ensemble performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio (1940) featuring the entire cast of iconic talent.

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