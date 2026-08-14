Interview: The Touring Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has officially arrived in Los Angeles, bringing the beloved tale—and all of its enchanted objects—to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

BroadwayWorld hit the red carpet on opening night to catch up with the stars of the national touring production, which plays at the Pantages through September 6. We asked the cast what beauty means to them, what they’re most excited to do while they’re in L.A., and their favorite moments in the show.

Here’s what they had to say.

What does beauty mean to you?

I’ve never been asked that. Beauty is all-encompassing. It’s all the things that help us feel the most like ourselves. I think beauty is everything that is cozy and comfy, but it’s also everything that expresses love in the most unique way possible.

What are you doing while you’re in LA

My favorite thing that I like to do while I’m out here is to head out to Santa Monica. But really what I love being able to do is head up to Pacific Palisades and look at the cliffs and look at the water. There’s also the Getty that’s really close to there.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

It’s all stunning. One of my favorite numbers in the show is called “Human Again,” and it happens in the second act and it’s just this great moment where all the objects in the show get together and talk about how they wish they could be human again.

If you were an enchanted object, what would it be?

I’d be a record player. One, I get to hear all the music until the end of time. But as a record player, I could feel all the music, too, which I really like.

What does beauty mean to you?

That’s a great question. I think beauty is subjective. I think beauty can be found in moments of time. Beauty can be found in views; beauty can be found in sound. I think beauty is all-encompassing for something that feels very harmonious.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

I’m going to go to the Beach! I’m going to go to the South Bay [her home town!]. I’m going to get some tacos, probably have a margarita on my day off. I’m going to have a wonderful time lying in the sun and enjoying being home and near my family.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

The reveal of Belle’s gold dress has been very iconic. I love hearing the gasps. The designers did so well—it sparkles and glitters. I feel like a princess when I wear it.

Cameron Monroe Thomas (Babette)

What does beauty mean to you?

For me, beauty means beauty of heart and beauty from the inside out. Being kind, loving, and warm, no matter where you are or who you're surrounded by. And I think that's what really radiates beauty more than just physical features and what you look like. It’s really who you are and your inner spirit.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

I want to go to the Griffith Observatory. I want to do the Hollywood Sign hike, and just try every different cuisine. I need to try the viral Hailey Bieber Smoothie, definitely.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

That changes night to night. At least today—from the matinee and last night—is probably “Be Our Guest.” I think it’s just such a fun number, and my second place is “Something There,” because you get to start to see Belle and the Beast fall in love.

What does beauty mean to you?

Outward and internal beauty I think, is incredibly important. What’s lovely about this production and this show is that it reminds us not to judge a book by its cover. And I think that’s a great message to be sending out into the world right now.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

I’d love getting to go the beach at some point. I love a hike I love any sort of nature adventure—that’s probably what I’m most excited about.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

Beauty and the Beast. The song. Getting to be on stage when they’re falling in love. Getting to be a part of that moment as well as Mrs. Potts singing to Chip. It’s such a beautiful and special moment in the production.

What does beauty mean to you?

Oh, gosh. I mean, I think it means a lot of different things. Right? But one of the easiest and best way to be beautiful is to be a good person. And that is a little bit what our show is about, too, right? You know, it's like, you can have a castle, you can be a prince, but if you're not good on the inside, then it doesn't matter.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

What is great about this show is you get so much of what you love and expect, but there are also a lot of surprises. . . . Linda Woolverton, who wrote for the animated feature as well as the musical, was in rehearsals with us, updating things, changing things. I think my character probably changed the most out of anyone's because in the original stage version of the show, she was an opera singer and very much about her clothes and herself, you know? And now she's the castle matchmaker. So she's more tied into the central storyline, and she also is so obsessed with love that she wants Belle and the Beast to be together so badly.

What does beauty mean to you?

It’s inner beauty that really speaks to me. And kindness and generosity.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

We tried to go to the observatory, but it's very busy up there. So we're going to try to go up there. We want to go to the Hollywood sign, of course. And yeah, go to the different neighborhoods. I heard Erewhon is fun to go to.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

I think it's Be Our Guest. That is such an iconic number that the audience is just waiting for that moment—and with the new dance and the orchestrations, it's a 10-minute-long dancing extravaganza, and by the end of it, we're all exhausted for a very good reason. It's just one of those numbers that you look forward to.

What enchanted object would you be?

I would be a coffee pot. Because I have a lot of energy and there isn’t a coffee pot, and that would be perfect for me.

Stephen Mark Lukas (photo by Melissa Heckscher)

What does beauty mean to you?

I think beauty is about being true to yourself and being authentic. I think we can shine and be the most beautiful versions of ourselves when we acknowledge what makes us special.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

Going to the Magic Castle; hiking Runyan Canyon, which is fun. And eating a lot of In-N-Out.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

The Mob Song; it’s the moment we really get to see Gaston become the villain. We’re sort of hinting at it up until then—you know, he’s kind of charming, we kind of like him, but we kind of don’t—and that is the moment he really loses it. And as an actor, it’s fun to play that dynamic throughout the show and make that turn. .

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty means being authentic. Being your truest self and finding the people who love and connect with that.

What are you doing while you’re in LA?

Sun, sand, delicious food, and kind, wonderful people. It’s always a pleasure being here.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

I love all the parts when we’re watching the Beast transform as a soul. I really love that … and also the big group numbers—we’re all out there together and giving it everything and all the pizazz you can dream of.

Beatrice, Kanoa and Levi - The “Chips”

How do you share the role?

Levi: Originally, it was just her (Beatrice) and me, but then in Nashville it was the three of us. But then now it’s me and him (Kanoa). But now she’s here with us.

Beatrice: I am vacation swing, so when one of them goes on vacation or they’re both sick. I just fly in and help out.

Which one of you guys are performing tonight?

Kanoa: Me.

How did you get started in acting?

Beatrice: Singing actually led me to acting and now my Broadway career. I used to scream to Lady Gaga when I was little, like 3, and that led up to musical theater and everything. It just brings me joy.

Levi: As a 4-year-old, I remember sitting on the ground watching Nickelodeon and being like, I want to be a performer and actor and have people watch me and make people be entertained and also sing and dance. I’m having really fun at Beauty and the Beast and I hope I can be on here for a long time. I love it.

Kanoa: Me, my brother and sister, are really into acting and musical theater, so I see them and decided, ‘Oh wait, I want to do that, too, so I’m here now.







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...