HOLA FRIDA! Animated Film to Screen at Sierra Madre Playhouse
The film, directed by Karine Vézina and André Kadi, follows a young Frida navigating illness through art and imagination.
Sierra Madre Playhouse will present HOLA FRIDA! as part of its Cinema @ the Playhouse series on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 4 p.m.
Released in 2024, the family-friendly animated biographical film draws inspiration from the childhood of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Directed by Karine Vézina and André Kadi, the film is recommended for viewers ages seven and up.
HOLA FRIDA!
Set in Coyoacán, Mexico, HOLA FRIDA! follows a vibrant and free-spirited young Frida whose life is changed by illness and physical limitations. The story explores how she turns to imagination and art as means of self-expression and resilience.
While grounded in Kahlo's life, the film uses creative license to explore themes of difference, creativity, adversity and hope through a visual style informed by Mexican culture and the artist's early experiences.
The film was adapted from the book Frida, c'est moi, written by Sophie Faucher and illustrated by Cara Carmina.
HOLA FRIDA! CREATIVE TEAM
Karine Vézina and André Kadi directed the film from a screenplay by Anne Bryan, Sophie Faucher, Emilie Gabrielle and Kadi.
The original music is by Laetitia Pansanel-Garric. The film's original song was composed by Olivia Ruiz and Pansanel-Garric, with lyrics and vocals by Ruiz.
Florence Roche, André Kadi, Laurence Petit and Eliott Khayat serve as producers. Production companies include Tobo Média, Du Coup Production and Haut et Court Distribution, with animation by Du Coup Animation and music executive production by 22D Music.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
HOLA FRIDA! will screen Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 4 p.m. at:
Sierra Madre Playhouse
87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard
Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Tickets are $15.
ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE
Sierra Madre Playhouse is a 99-seat performing arts center presenting theater, music, dance, film, comedy and family programming in the San Gabriel Valley.
Located in a historic building dating to 1910, the venue retains its distinctive movie theater façade and marquee. The Playhouse's programming also includes education and community outreach initiatives.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sierra Madre Playhouse
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