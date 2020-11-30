Outfest Presents TWAS' THE NIGHT BEFORE GIVE-MAS Virtual Variety Show & Fundraiser Tonight

Kick-off the holiday season with some humor and festivities, as Outfest hosts its first annual virtual fundraiser. 'Twas the Night Before Give-mas: A Virtual Benefit Variety Fundraiser for Outfest will be held tonight, Monday, November 30 (6pm PT/ 9pm ET), the night before annual Giving Tuesday.



Variety's Marc Malkin will host the variety show full of original sketches, drag queen foolery, and live music performances. Special appearances include Margaret Cho, Charlie Carver, Janaya Future Khan, Candis Cayne, Steven Canals, Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Out100 honorees and more of your iconic queer crushes. The show will be full of holiday shenanigans and inspiration from your favorite queer artists.

Tonight, November 30, 2020 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. The show duration will be approximately 75 minutes. Learn more at outfest.org/givemas.

