Ophelia's Jump to Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE & THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Sontag Greek Theatre

Ophelia’s Jump Productions will present their Annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival co-sponsored by Pomona College, presenting Measure for Measure and The Pirates of Penzance. Both productions are performed in repertory, alternating each night from July 13 through July 23, 2023 at the Sontag Greek Theatre, the historic outdoor venue located on the grounds of Pomona College in Claremont.

Prior to each performance, the venue will open early to accommodate picnickers. Concessions including craft beer, wine, craft cocktails and snacks will be available. There will also be a nightly Green Show, a pre-show entertainment at this iconic venue featuring notable bands and performers. (The Green Show originated in Elizabethan times.)

About by MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare

Tyrants are opportunistic. When power is handed to Angelo in the Duke’s absence, he asserts an extreme moral code to exercise control and political advantage over his subjects. Like many self professed arbiters of morality before him, Angelo does not apply his restrictions to himself using his power to pursue his own lusts and ambitions. But Angelo has met his match in the truly righteous and persistent Isabella. When the power of the state is twisted to serve false righteousness one woman confronts political corruption and moral hypocrisy to save her brother’s life and bring down the petty tyrant.

About THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE by Gilbert & Sullivan

This classic melodrama/operetta is presented OJP style with gender fluid casting and high camp. An earnest and naive young Frederick recently released from his indenture to a band of tenderhearted orphan pirates comes across a bevy of beautiful maidens. Having been with the pirates since he was a young boy, Frederic, has never seen any woman but his nurse, Ruth, who has convinced him that she is quite beautiful and desirable. Frederick is stunned to find that Ruth has deceived him (she’s old and not so hot after all) and he is immediately smitten with the beautiful, Mabel, who thinks he’s pretty cute too. However, the way to a swift wedding is blocked when Frederick finds out that through a technicality, he is still actually bound to be a pirate. The dashing Pirate King appeals to Frederic’s over developed sense of duty and the daughters are in danger of being kidnapped by the pirate band. However, when their father, the Major General, does some fast talking and reveals that he is also an orphan, the Pirates are moved to tears and reject their piratical ways to marry the daughters and resume their place as lords in British society. Everybody celebrates and lives happily ever after.

An evening of Summer Fun

The Ophelia’s Jump Midsummer Shakespeare Festival artfully presents drama and musical comedy under the stars in a beautiful outdoor setting. Arrive early and enjoy the Green Show performance beginning at 7:00pm before settling in for an evening of theater. Local restaurants and businesses will be offering special in-restaurant dining menus and selected take-out options to enjoy prior to all performances.

This year, seating will be available at ground level so feel free to bring a lawn chair or stadium seat. Stadium seats are available for rental based on availability.

Title: Measure for Measure written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Elina de Santos, co-Artistic Director for Rogue Machine Theater

Title: The Pirates of Penzance, music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert. Directed and choreographed by Marcus Daniels

Location: Sontag Greek Theatre, Pomona College, 300 East Bonita Ave., Claremont

(located behind Seaver Theatre) Opening: Thursday, July 13 (Measure for Measure) & Friday, July 14 (The Pirates of Penzance)

Regular Run: July 15 through July 23, 2023

Specific Show Schedule (all performances at 8:00pm):

Measure for Measure - July 13, 15, 21, 23

The Pirates of Penzance - July 14, 16, 20, 22

Ticket prices: $25-$42

Online Tickets at: Click Here

Group tickets available, contact info@opheliasjump.org or 909-734-6565

About Ophelia’s Jump

Ophelia’s Jump is a non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia’s Jump Productions was founded in 2013 by women and queer artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response. OJP aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of our community by working with local and regional artists to tell compelling stories and educate new generations of theatre lovers. Ophelia’s Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

About Pomona College

Located in Claremont, California, Pomona College is widely regarded as one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges. Established in 1887, Pomona is known for its quality academic programs, a challenging curriculum, close relationships between students and faculty, a range of student research and leadership opportunities, and a strong commitment to the arts.

Additional information available at www.pomona.edu