Ophelia's Jump Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE 2020 #BLAMECLARENCE

Just in time for the holidays, Ophelia's Jump Productions is presenting online, It's a Wonderful Life 2020, an updated adaptation with all the humor and heart of the beloved original classic.

Adapted and directed by Beatrice Casagran with original music by Janette Combs, this online production brings this heartwarming and timely tale of overcoming trials and finding a new lease on life with family and friends. Featuring a diverse cast including deaf actor Michelle Schaefer who plays several deaf characters, all performances will feature closed captioning. Featured in previous OJP productions including Macbeth, Honky, Eurydice and The Electric Baby, actor Judd Johnson portrays the iconic role of George Bailey.

"Playing George has always been a dream role and I'm excited to be back with Ophelia's Jump. Everyone can relate to the journey George goes through and I'm grateful to be included with a diverse cast that represents the world we live in." - Judd Johnson

Your digital ticket for online viewing will provide you with an easy to access link for your scheduled showtime. Join a celebration of the power of theatre with the talented ensemble from Ophelia's Jump.

Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org. Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.