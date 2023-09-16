One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences to THINK AND IMAGINE

Los Angeles-based playwrights and actors company Fierce Backbone has announced its upcoming festival, Think and Imagine – a showcase of new and original short plays. The festival will take place over the first three weekends in October at the Zephyr Theatre.

Think and Imagine will feature 18 short plays, six per night, each written by a different playwright. The plays will explore a variety of themes and genres, from comedy to drama to magical realism. The cast and crew for each play will be made up of Fierce Backbone company members, as well as other local actors and directors.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://fbthinkimagine.bpt.me Tickets may be bought for individual dates for $20 or as a package (enabling access to three different show dates) for $50. Think and Imagine is an uncommon opportunity to enjoy a wide range of new and innovative works, while supporting the Los Angeles theatre community.



Performances:

Friday, October 6 at 8 pm (Group 2)

Saturday, October 7 at 8 pm (Group 3)

Sunday, October 8 at 2 pm (Group 1)

Friday, October 13 at 8 pm (Group 3)

Saturday, October 14 at 8 pm (Group 1)

Sunday, October 15 at 2 pm (Group 2)

Friday, October 20 at 8 pm (Group 1)

Saturday, October 21 at 8 pm (Group 2)

Sunday, October 22 at 2 pm (Group 3)

Location: Zephyr Theater, 7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046



Fierce Backbone



Fierce Backbone is a collaborative organization committed to writing, developing, and producing new dramatic works. We endeavor to provide opportunities where the skills and artistry of our membership can flourish.