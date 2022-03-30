Omni Cultural TV Fest Announces PitchIt! Event

Omni Cultural TV Fest, a one-of-a-kind platform encouraging diversity and inclusion in television and film, announced the launch of its premiere pitching event, Pitch It! Produced in partnership with NATPE, the event gives creators and independent producers the opportunity to showcase their work to buyers and distributors via an all-day event with screenings, top-rated industry panels, workshops, and award show ceremonies. Pitch It! is part of the virtual festival taking place Thursday, June 9th via S.T.R.E.A.M. World, an avatar populated digital platform.

A&E Networks, TLC Networks, Roundtable Entertainment, Shorts TV, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, John Legend's Get Gifted Film Company, Cactus Tree Entertainment, The Cartel, The Format People, Industry Media, Scott Sternberg productions, Canela Media, Culture Creative, Maverick Entertainment and Liverpool West Productions are some of the prestigious production companies and networks participating in Pitch It, with more to come!

Considering the fact that a successful pitch starts with preparation, Omni Cultural TV Fest will provide mandates ahead of time so that participants know what companies seek in regards to genre, format and target demos. OCTVF will also offer Pitch Etiquette (how to pitch) for participants to learn the do's and don'ts needed to put their best pitch forward.

Participants will choose who they pitch to based on the companies' mandates. On event day, they will have an allotted time to pitch their projects directly to the companies they selected. Scripted, Non-Scripted, Talk, Comedy Specials, Documentaries, Shorts and Movies of all genres are welcomed. Creators must sign up before the May 19th Deadline

Omni Cultural TV Fest was created and co-founded by Actress/Producer Kiki Melendez and co-founded award-winning Executive Producer Cindy Cowan. Its launch in 2019 drew over 3,800 filmmakers and executives to the Egyptian Theater.

"OCTVF is a labor of love from the staff and partners involved. Our goal is to positively impact the entertainment industry, making it more inclusive, and we have countless success stories to prove this multicultural international platform is working!" said creator and co-founder Kiki Melendez.

In celebration of its 3rd year, OCTVF and NATPE will be honoring the Blue Ribbon Panel of Judges, the Advisory Board and the 2022 festival selections by holding two live events. The first on April 6th at Allure Banquet in Los Angeles and the other in New York City on Thursday, April 21st at 44 Lounge on Broadway.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be an indie content creator! We are grateful for the participation and support of these renowned companies towards our growing global independent content community," stated Jenean Atwood Baynes, the Festival and Programming Director.

Creators and Independent producers can register for Pitch it! starting June 9th here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omni-cultural-tv-fest-2022-virtual-event-tickets-169334834047?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The deadline to register is May 19, 2022.

W﻿eb Page: https://www.omniculturaltvfest.com

Facebook: Omni Cultural TV Fest

Twitter: @omniculturaltv

Instagram: @omniculturaltv