Okean Elzy To Tour the US and Canada This Spring In Support of the Ukraine

Okean Elzy will perform in US and Canada in April-May 2023 as a part of the Help for Ukraine tour. The proceeds from the concert will be used for humanitarian aid to children affected by the war, as well as medical institutions and defenders of Ukraine.

Okean Elzy is one of the most popular Ukrainian rock bands, known far beyond the borders of their native country. Their music unites, and the unique sound and strong lyrics penetrates the depths of the soul. Musicians have gathered thousands of fans to their concerts in Poland, Germany, Canada, USA, Great Britain, Australia and many other countries. You will hear the band's favorite hits in a powerful live performance. Concerts within the Help for Ukraine tour are an opportunity not only to enjoy the band's creativity, but also to support Ukraine.

Most recently, band has been touring major cities across the globe to fundraise for war efforts while supplementing it with battlefield visits to soldiers themselves. Just last week, bands leader Sviatoslav Vakarchuk was seen singing at the one of the hottest spots on the war front, Bakhmut, reassuring Ukrainians that the city remains unconquered and boosting their morale. The Guardian deemed his tour "the most dangerous music tour in history".

His first charity concert was held at the beginning of the war in the Kyiv Metro which raised 9 million hryvnias for his charity, "People of the Future", and was watched by over 22 countries all over the world. His most recent global collaboration with UNICEF France was translating his new song, "Spring", that now serves as an anthem of solidarity with Ukrainian children, where all the proceeds have been donated to wounded soldiers and children. Slava's recent guest performance at Coldplay's Brussel's show was just another reminder that he continues to bring freedom to the Ukrainian people.

And now, Okean Elzy is coming to the US and Canada in April-May to continue his "Help for Ukraine" world tour.

April, 27 Miami /James L Knight Center/

April, 29 New York /Hulu Theater at MSG/

May, 02 Montreal /L'Olympia/

May, 04 Toronto /Rebel/

May, 07 Seattle /ShowBox SoDo/

May, 09 Los Angeles /Avalon Hollywood & Bardot/

May, 11 San Francisco /The Warfield/

May, 13 Chicago /The Riviera Theatre/