Ojai Playwrights Conference Announces Actors, Directors, Dramaturges, and Special Guests For 2023 New Works Festival

Ojai Playwrights Conference (OPC), under the leadership of new Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen, has announced the full roster of artists for its 26th Annual New Works Festival to be held August 2 – 6 in Ojai, CA.

Playwrights and their plays to be presented in the Festival include: Ngozi Anyanwu, My Name … is Beatrice; Benjamin Benne, and thou shalt be healed; Mathilde Dratwa, Dirty Laundry; Julia Izumi, Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!); and Anne Washburn, The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire.

Writers-in-Residence June Carryl, Madeline Sayet, and Delanna Studi will take part in a non-public play development process and participate in the Festival as part of the artist community. (All playwright bios, play descriptions, and presentation days/times listed below.)

“I couldn't be more thrilled with this first cohort of writers we've curated for my first Ojai Playwrights Conference and New Works Festival,” Cohen said. “Their stories and artistry reflect a powerful vision for how we need to move theater forward on stages across the country. This season is filled with playwrights whose work insists we gather together again to listen, to share, to connect, and then to take that experience back out into the world.”

Directors for the Festival include Steve Cosson (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Khanisha Foster (Dirty Laundry), Candis Jones (My Name … is Beatrice), Rory Pelsue (and thou shalt be healed), and Logan Reed (Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!).

Dramaturges include Adrian Centeno (Dirty Laundry), Jeremy B. Cohen (and thou shalt be healed), Lindsay A. Jenkins (My Name … is Beatrice), Sarah Rose Leonard (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), and Jeff Liu (Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!).

The Festival's company of actors include Ngozi Anwanyu, Noah Bean, Ayanna Berkshire, Gabriel Brown, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Brad Culver, Tori Danner, Aric Floyd, Barrett Foa, Jennie Greenberry, Arye Gross, Veralyn Jones, Kurt Kanazawa, Connor Kelly-Eiding, Anna Khaja, Amanda Kruger, Bruce McKenzie, Tosin Morohunfola, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Brian Otaño, Marianne Rendón, Cat Rodriguez, Roland Ruiz, Jeanne Sakata, Marnina Schon, and Ekele Ukegbo.

In addition to the five new plays, the Festival will include two special events: IN CELEBRATION (August 2), an evening of new and in-progress work from OPC Youth Workshop Participants, Interns, and special guests including award-winning musician JC Chasez of *NSYNC, celebrated singer/songwriter and Ojai resident Rain Perry, and accomplished Broadway performer Barrett Foa; and IN CONVERSATION (August 3), a discussion with the 2023 playwrights led by OPC Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen.

Festival passes are available now and range from $80 - $400; all passes include preferred seating. Single tickets are general admission and pay what you can. More information at https://www.ojaiplays.org/new-works-festival.

Wednesday, August 2, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4

8:00 p.m. - Dirty Laundry by Mathilde Dratwa

Saturday, August 5

3:00 p.m. - and thou shalt be healed by Benjamin Benne

8:00 p.m. - My Name … is Beatrice by Ngozi Anyanwu

Sunday, August 6

11:00 a.m. - Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!) by Julia Izumi

3:00 p.m. - The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire by Anne Washburn

LOCATION:

Milligan Center for the Performing Arts at The Thacher School, 5025 Thacher Road, Ojai, CA

TICKET INFO:

Festival passes are available now and range from $80 - $400; all passes include preferred seating. Single tickets are general admission and pay what you can.