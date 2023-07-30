Ojai Playwrights Conference Announces Actors, Directors, Dramaturges, and Special Guests For 2023 New Works Festival

The festival will be held August 2 – 6 in Ojai, CA.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 3 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24
A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach Photo 4 A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach

Ojai Playwrights Conference Announces Actors, Directors, Dramaturges, and Special Guests For 2023 New Works Festival

Ojai Playwrights Conference (OPC), under the leadership of new Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen, has announced the full roster of artists for its 26th Annual New Works Festival to be held August 2 – 6 in Ojai, CA.

Playwrights and their plays to be presented in the Festival include: Ngozi Anyanwu, My Name … is Beatrice; Benjamin Benne, and thou shalt be healed; Mathilde Dratwa, Dirty Laundry; Julia Izumi, Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!); and Anne Washburn, The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire.

Writers-in-Residence June Carryl, Madeline Sayet, and Delanna Studi will take part in a non-public play development process and participate in the Festival as part of the artist community. (All playwright bios, play descriptions, and presentation days/times listed below.)

“I couldn't be more thrilled with this first cohort of writers we've curated for my first Ojai Playwrights Conference and New Works Festival,” Cohen said. “Their stories and artistry reflect a powerful vision for how we need to move theater forward on stages across the country. This season is filled with playwrights whose work insists we gather together again to listen, to share, to connect, and then to take that experience back out into the world.”

Directors for the Festival include Steve Cosson (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), Khanisha Foster (Dirty Laundry), Candis Jones (My Name … is Beatrice), Rory Pelsue (and thou shalt be healed), and Logan Reed (Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!).

Dramaturges include Adrian Centeno (Dirty Laundry), Jeremy B. Cohen (and thou shalt be healed), Lindsay A. Jenkins (My Name … is Beatrice), Sarah Rose Leonard (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire), and Jeff Liu (Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!).

The Festival's company of actors include Ngozi Anwanyu, Noah Bean, Ayanna Berkshire, Gabriel Brown, Tiffany Yvonne Cox, Brad Culver, Tori Danner, Aric Floyd, Barrett Foa, Jennie Greenberry, Arye Gross, Veralyn Jones, Kurt Kanazawa, Connor Kelly-Eiding, Anna  Khaja, Amanda Kruger, Bruce McKenzie, Tosin Morohunfola, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Brian Otaño, Marianne Rendón, Cat Rodriguez, Roland Ruiz, Jeanne Sakata, Marnina Schon, and Ekele Ukegbo.

In addition to the five new plays, the Festival will include two special events: IN CELEBRATION (August 2), an evening of new and in-progress work from OPC Youth Workshop Participants, Interns, and special guests including award-winning musician JC Chasez of *NSYNC,  celebrated singer/songwriter and Ojai resident Rain Perry, and accomplished Broadway performer Barrett Foa; and IN CONVERSATION (August 3), a discussion with the 2023 playwrights led by OPC Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen.

Festival passes are available now and range from $80 - $400; all passes include preferred seating. Single tickets are general admission and pay what you can. More information at https://www.ojaiplays.org/new-works-festival.

 

Wednesday, August 2, 8:00 p.m.

IN CELEBRATION - Enjoy an evening of new and in-progress work from OPC Youth Workshop Participants, Interns, and special guests including award-winning musician JC Chasez of *NSYNC,  celebrated singer/songwriter and Ojai resident Rain Perry, and accomplished Broadway performer Barrett Foa

 

Thursday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION - Join the playwrights of the 2023 New Works Festival for a discussion led by OPC's new Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen.

 

Friday, August 4

8:00 p.m. - Dirty Laundry by Mathilde Dratwa

 

Saturday, August 5

3:00 p.m. - and thou shalt be healed by Benjamin Benne

8:00 p.m. - My Name … is Beatrice by Ngozi Anyanwu

 

Sunday, August 6

11:00 a.m. - Akira Kurosawa Explains His Movies and Yogurt (with Live & Active Cultures!) by Julia Izumi

3:00 p.m. - The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire by Anne Washburn

 

LOCATION:

Milligan Center for the Performing Arts at The Thacher School, 5025 Thacher Road, Ojai, CA

 

TICKET INFO:

Festival passes are available now and range from $80 - $400; all passes include preferred seating. Single tickets are general admission and pay what you can. More information at ojaiplays.org/new-works-festival.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Ánimo Production to Present THE 7TH ANNUAL BOLEROS DE NOCHE in August Photo
Ánimo Production to Present THE 7TH ANNUAL BOLEROS DE NOCHE in August

Captivating audiences for nearly a decade, Ánimo Production will present the 7th annual Boleros de Noche, a weekend celebration on 'Dia del Bolero' [Bolero Day] as declared by The City Council of Los Angeles. 

2
GETTING THERE! to Return to Hudson Guild Theatre in August Photo
GETTING THERE! to Return to Hudson Guild Theatre in August

The return engagement of the award-winning show Getting There!, written, produced, and performed by Rebecca O'Brien, and directed by Cameron Watson, will play the Hudson Guild Theatre on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

3
Alternative Cinema Triumphs at Holly Weird 2023 with EVERYTHING TO ENTERTAIN YOU Photo
Alternative Cinema Triumphs at Holly Weird 2023 with EVERYTHING TO ENTERTAIN YOU

Discover the groundbreaking documentary 'Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video Headquarters' and its impressive sweep of awards at Holly Weird 2023 Festival. Learn how this film captured the attention of audiences and the industry, and where you can watch it now.

4
Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano Photo
Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano

While the play-with-music has its fair share of interesting and even poignant moments, SCR's overall production feels surprisingly low-stakes, and only really becomes much more lively when it reaches its celebratory music-filled finalé. With its stories delivered via monologues, it becomes difficult to really be connected to the play's characters.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Too $hort
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ahmanson Theatre (8/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart Under the Stars
Hollywood Bowl (9/05-9/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight on Aug 16th
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
Hollywood Bowl (9/10-9/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You