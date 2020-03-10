ONE WAY TICKET TO OREGON Opens At The Blue Door Theater

Following its tremendously successful run two years ago in Santa Monica, One Way Ticket to Oregon will remount at The Blue Door in Culver City, CA.

Written by BC Caldwell, One Way Ticket to Oregon wrestles with topics of mortality, faith and the limited options when it comes to "dying with dignity".

When Leigh Anne Rainey receives the diagnosis that her cancer has returned and spread to her pancreas, she's forced to confront her own mortality. A proper southern belle with a rebel heart, she frets over what her end is going to look like and how it will affect her son Bobby, who relies on her stability, his unstable wife Eve, and her young autistic grandson Duke.

With help from her friend June, Leigh Ann explores her limited options, including the use of medical marijuana to curb her symptoms. While learning about doctors in Oregon who can legally help her "die with dignity", she begins to wrestle with her faith. In the midst of her medical turmoil, unresolved issues of race and heritage threaten to unravel the core of Leigh's fragile family. In One Way Ticket to Oregon, Leigh must choose how to end her own pain without hurting the family and friends that she loves.

The show is directed by JJ Mayes and produced by BC Caldwell and Jeremy Aldridge. One Way Ticket to Oregon opens Friday, March 20th and runs through April 5th with shows at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 3pm on Sundays and Monday, March 30th at 8pm.

For tickets visit owtto.eventbrite.com.





