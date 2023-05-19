OMMM: A Global Movement To Calm The Mind To Launch At Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, June 6

OMMM, a groundbreaking global movement dedicated to calming the mind, is delighted to announce its official launch event at the prestigious Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, on June 6, 2023, at 8 pm. Founded by Michelle Narciso, Maria Alphonse, and Michel Pascal, OMMM aims to make a profound difference in the lives of individuals worldwide, one calm mind at a time.

OMMM Foundation, the non-profit arm of the organization, is committed to simplifying access to wellness and spirituality by offering free, curated, and authentic resources for calming the mind across various platforms and events. Simultaneously, OMMM Inc. focuses on bringing transformative experiences to corporations and other enterprises through tailored meditation programs designed to address their specific challenges and goals.

"At OMMM, we believe in the power of a calm mind to transform and save lives," said Michel Pascal, co-founder of OMMM. "Through our free resources, curated content, and customized meditation programs, we are dedicated to helping people from all walks of life find inner peace and balance."

The foundation of OMMM is built upon Pascal's innovative meditation technique, which has garnered remarkable results over the past decade. At the upcoming Carnegie Hall event, OMMM will be proudly showcased alongside the release of Michel Pascal's latest music album, ONE.

Following the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to access the album online and dive deeper into the OMMM experience through a comprehensive course comprising 100 videos designed to help individuals calm their minds in the face of challenges. For those interested in becoming ambassadors of calmness, OMMM offers a teacher training program as a continuation of its mission to spread the importance of inner peace throughout the world.

The Carnegie Hall event on June 6th will feature the captivating and transformative calming concerts of Michel Pascal, who has been enchanting audiences since 2016. This year's event promises something truly extraordinary, blending music and meditation into a unique experience.

The lineup of musical legends for the evening includes Myron McKinley, the masterful music director of Earth Wind and Fire, along with the enchanting melodies of Ro Rowan, the illustrious cellist known for their remarkable performances in the iconic film Avatar: The Way of Water. Joining them on stage will be Ayna Ivanova, a young virtuoso violinist, Audrey Howarth and Tracey Dixon on viola, directed by the extraordinary Esteban Calderón from Berklee, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere of pure magic.

The concert will also feature Paul Pesco, the guitar virtuoso who has shared stages with music icons such as Madonna, Hall & Oates, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, as well as the mystical bass playing of Ian Martin, whose pulsating beats will resonate through the audience's souls. Adding a touch of angelic voices, the Carpenters United Choir, Tèa Licon, and Summer Rona will elevate the atmosphere to celestial heights. For moments of transcendent tranquility, Lama Tashi's ethereal chanting will transport attendees to a realm of serenity.

The vibrant session will be led by the drummer of the Jackson 5, Stacey Lamont while Yogini Jaima will be guiding the audience through an unforgettable evening of musical wonder, inner peace, and spiritual connection.

Join OMMM on this remarkable journey as they unlock the power of a calm mind to transform and save lives, creating a more peaceful and harmonious world.