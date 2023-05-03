Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Next in BroadStage's Blackbox Series is MENTO BURU

The performance is on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm.

May. 03, 2023  
Next in BroadStage's blackbox series is multi-genre artists Mento Buru in the East Wing on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm. The blackbox series was curated by The Reverend Shawn Amos.

Our signature series of blues rhythms returns to light up the night. Dance, drink, and dare to be a regular at our Friday night series on the plaza and in The Edye.

Mento Buru is a 7-piece band, combining an energetic blend of Latin rhythms, Jamaican SKA, jazz, funk, and reggae creating a truly unique live musical experience. Formed in 1992, Mento Buru has become a staple of the California music scene performing to an ever-growing fan base throughout the state. The band has shared stages with everyone from Buck Owens, Los Lobos, WAR, The Specials, Fishbone, Poncho Sanchez, and countless others.

With three full-length CDs, inclusion on numerous music compilations around the globe, the band has recently released a popular new holiday collection of Christmas classics reworked into Latin reggae ska styles "East Bakersfield Christmas", and a Halloween EP "Skalloween," mixed and produced by famed LA engineer Jon Graber (Goldfinger, NOFX, MXPX.)

The band includes Matt Munoz- Lead Vocals, Tenor Sax, Percussion; Caleb Moore- Bass; Cesareo Garasa- Drums; Paul Perez- Saxophone; Salvador Galindo- Guitar; Justin Kirk- Trombone; Jay Smith- Keyboards; Brent Williams- Trumpet; and Chris Heasley- percussion.

Tickets starting at $20 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240308®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 310.434.3200. The Jazz & Blues Sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall. The blackbox Series Sponsors are Ann Petersen and Leslie Pam.




Next in BroadStage's Blackbox Series is MENTO BURU
