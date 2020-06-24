NewStages Presents LGBTQ Seniors In Virtual Evening Of Stories And Music About Coming Out

When Covid lockdowns were announced, many live performances were re-envisioned as virtual experiences. A group of seniors at the LA LGBT Center was determined to proceed with the spring production, even when it meant learning some new technology.

The group is New Stages, a Los Angeles-based arts program for LGBTQ seniors. On June 27 (7:00 PM) , New Stages presents Out of the Dark an virtual evening of stories and songs about the closet and coming out.I was concerned about the technological demands that our community would be facing in moving to online," says Mark Salyer, director of NewStages and co-director of Out of the Dark. "But that first day, when I saw each of their faces appear on my computer screen, I knew it was possible."

Students from the LA LGBT Center have been meeting online, twice a week, for the past six weeks. Each performer developed a personal narrative and music about their coming out process.

Salyer adds, "The most challenging process for us was singing together. We've learned a ton about virtual choirs and our editor Amanda Taylor, is having so much putting it all together."

OUT OF THE DARK is presented with the support of the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division as part of the City's One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival (May 22 - June 30). For more info about the festival at www.weho.org/pride or WeHo Arts.

"This is our eighth year as part of this amazing arts festival celebrating pride month," says Salyer.

OUT OF THE DARK is directed by Salyer and Broadway veteran Kay Cole. Musical direction is by Debbie Lawrence.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center co-sponsors the programs of New Stages each year. The performers are part of the Center's Senior Services program which provides more than 100 events monthly to LGBT older adults at the Village and Triangle Square apartments. New Stages is an integral part of Senior Services at the Center and a signature Pride month event.

New Stages is a program of Oasis Theater Company, a Los Angeles based collective of artists dedicated to cultivating creative communities.

For more information about contributing to or joining New Stages' workshops, please visit us at www.newstages.org. Please RSVP by calling 323.860.5830 or by email to senioractivities@lalgbtcenter.org. A link to the performance will be sent to all RSVP's.

