NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Virtual Film Festival Announced, August 22

The event will bring fans a day full of virtual screenings and Q&A's.

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts a packed and exciting day of virtual screenings and Q&As powered by Seed&Spark, which include a program of animated work from all around the world with InFocus: International Animation, our InFocus: Disabilities screening of the finalists from this year's Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, a selection of California short films presented in partnership with Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), as well as a collection of work from the city of Los Angeles co-presented by City of Los Angeles Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

The day begins with InFocus: International Animation, a slate of animated films from France, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iran and Brazil representing a range of animation styles and storytelling visions, from the haunting to the awkward to the surreal to the heartfelt.

The day continues with a celebration of the finalists of this year's Easterseals Disability Film Challenge: Home Edition, a collection of films telling unique stores and showcasing disability in its many forms, as part of InFocus: Disabilities.

The afternoon continues with shorts program Made In California, a selection of films made throughout the versatile state of California, including documentary, coming of age, drama, comedy, animation and music videos presented in partnership with Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS).

The evening concludes with a closer look at the city of Los Angeles with Made in Los Angeles, a selection of short form work made right here in LA, co-presented by City of Los Angeles councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects which will be considered for all upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and region. NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/monthly-film-festival-august-22nd-2020/

