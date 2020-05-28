NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Announces Virtual Film Festivals

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) showcases and champions emerging filmmakers and diverse storytellers from around the world. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we've moved our programming to virtual platforms.

This includes the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival, now powered by Seed&Spark. This edition will include short and feature film programs, Q&A's, panels and selections from our InFocus initiative which combats the lack of diversity in media.

On June 5th, we'll be hosting three panels. They're listed below. For tickets and information to these, visit www.NFMLA.org

- NFMLA and Pipelines Panel - Studio, Network and Commercial Opportunities

- Panel + Q&A | Diversifying Your Talent Pool

- NFMLA Panel | Breaking Into Episodic TV Writing

On June 6th, we'll be hosting our InFocus: Female Cinema Film Festival, which includes two shorts programs rich with a variety of stories, genres and perspectives from female filmmakers, along with Romance Analyst, an exciting new feature by writer-director Rachel Wortell.

On June 7th, our InFocus will be Asian Cinema with a pair of shorts programs featuring work by talented Asian and Asian-American directors, including three world premieres. The day's programming concludes with polyamorous dramedy First Blush, the feature film debut of director Victor Neumark.

Each screening will be followed by live Q&A's via Zoom. Emily V Gordon (co-writer of The Big Sick) will be moderating the Romance Analyst Q&A on June 6th, and Jeff Yang (Journalist at CNN and Head of Global Futures) will be moderating the InFocus: Asian Cinema Shorts Program #1 on June 7th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.seedandspark.com/festivals/nfmla

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You