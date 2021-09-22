NewFilmmakers Film Festival Presents InFocus: Veteran Cinema

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will host its October line-up, featuring its annual InFocus: Veteran Cinema program, a selection of films from Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival, the LA premiere of Chris Shimojima's Alberto and the Concrete Jungle, and an exciting collection of "Fall Shorts," from NFMLA's ongoing selection.

Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/october-16th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-veteran-cinema/

Date | Time:

October 16th, 2021 | 12:30pm PT - 9:15pm PT