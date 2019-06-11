New West Symphony Announces Guest Artists for TITANIC LIVE

Guest artists have been announced for Titanic Live, an extraordinary concert-film event, only the second such screening ever in the United States. They include uillean pipes and irish whistle player Eric Rigler, singer Maria Zouroudis, The All-American Boys Chorus and the Los Robles Children's Choir. The blockbuster film Titanic will be shown on a vast LED outdoor screen with James Horner's epic score performed live by New West Symphony's renowned 130-piece orchestra, with conductor Ludwig Wicki, on Saturday night, June 22, in Thousand Oaks. The special showing, which marks only the second such screening in the US, will take place at the William Rolland Stadium on the campus of California Lutheran University.



Pipes player Eric Rigler performed on the original soundtrack for the film Titanic, most recognizably in "Rose's Theme." He will be accompanied by Maria Zouridous (Maria Z) who was recently recognized by Guitar Center as one of the Top Ten Singer-Songwriters in the country. She has performed among musical legends such as Babyface, Ne-Yo, Fantasia and Earth, Wind & Fire and appeared on CNN, ABC and FOX's So You Think You Can Dance.



Also joining the performance will be the All-American Boys Chorus began in 1970 and is now based in Santa Ana California. The Chorus attracts youth from 26 cities throughout Southern California, from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds and economic status.

Conducting the New West Symphony will be Ludwig Wicki who performed the world premiere of Titanic Live at London's Royal Albert Hall. Wicki is the music director of the Hofkirche in Lucerne, Switzerland and has collaborated with renowned film music composers such as Howard Shore, Randy Newman, James Horner, Martin Böttcher, George Fenton and Michel Giacchino.



People attending the June 22 showing will see the complete film (3 hours, 22 minutes with intermission) projected on a vast LED screen build especially for the event and brought to life like never before through the extraordinary sounds of the New West Symphony's 130-piece musicians and singers. The soundtrack to the film Titanic is the best-selling orchestral soundtrack of all time. Members of the New West Symphony - including principal horn James Thatcher -- played on that original film soundtrack 22 years ago and will be playing the score once again before a live audience at this special showing.



Titanic Live marks the inaugural summer outdoor concert for both the New West Symphony and the newly built William Rolland Stadium at CLU. It is being presented in partnership with the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at California State University Northridge (The Soraya). Titanic Live is an Avex Classics International Production.



From the time of its release 22 years ago, Titanic became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most beloved films of all time, winning 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (James Cameron), Best score (the late Horner) and Best Song "My Heart Will Go On."



The film stayed #1 at the U.S. box office for a record 15 consecutive weeks, grossing over $2 billion.



Seating at the William Roland Stadium will include reserved and general seating, as well as areas for blankets and picnic chairs on the sides. Pre-concert amenities include gourmet food trucks, beer garden, and availability of picnic tables to dine al fresco outside the stadium.



Tickets for Titanic Live, starting at $25, are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000.



Founded in 1995, the New West Symphony is a professional orchestra which, under the direction of Maestro Michael Christie, draws its players from the rich talent pool of professional Los Angeles-area musicians. Soon to celebrate its 25th season, its orchestra members include some of the world's most accomplished musicians who have appeared as soloists with the finest orchestras, are Grammy Award nominated artists themselves, and can be heard on almost any film soundtrack including Titanic, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and La La Land. The Symphony presents six Masterpiece Series annually as the resident company of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza and the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. The Symphony also provides a number of educational opportunities for local youth through its annual Symphonic Adventures concerts, its traveling Music Van, and the Laby Harmony Project for underserved youth. For information go to newwestsymphony.org and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newwestsymphony



Ticket prices are as follows: Starting at $25. Prices subject to change.







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories