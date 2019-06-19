New Play THIS WORLD IS FOR THE FRAT BROS. Debuts At Hollywood Fringe

this world is for the frat bros is making its debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer! First workshopped at UCLA's School of Theatre, this student-run and female-led play vocalizes the nebulous and liminal space of female adolescence. Written by second year undergraduate playwriting student Chloe Xtina and directed by recent directing graduate Kayla Erickson, this production is entirely student-powered. this world is for the frat bros will be opening at The New American Theatre (Black Box) on Thursday, June 20th, at 10:15PM with performances on Friday, June 21st at 5:30PM and Sunday, June 23rd at 12:30PM. Admission is free. Tickets can be booked online at www.hollywoodfringe.org.

The play features actors, designers, and producers all from UCLA. Featured cast includes Alyssa Bonfigli, Beatrice Brown, Allegra Dawn Fetyko, Georgia Gould, Amber Li, Jerry Ng, Hunter Saling and Leah Woodcox. Producers include Mary Alex Daniels, Maya Krishnan, Emma Wenkert, Lucy Wirtz and Yeliz Yoruk along with Artistic Producers Chloe Xtina and Kayla Erickson. Designers include Jared Davis (costumes) and Rose Krol (sets). The production will be stage managed by Lucy Wirtz with dramaturgy by Ryan Stevens.

Younger sister Christine just discovered an alien near the skatepark across from her house and totally can not tell anyone! Older sister Aimee is preoccupied counting down the days until the loss of her virginity while simultaneously stuck in a deep blue sea of beer-chugging, pimple-faced weirdos. Both sisters are finding, however, that whatever sexual appetite their tiny teenage hearts are yearning for is cosmic, insatiable, and definitely intergalactic.

this world is for the frat bros i s an independently produced project by UCLA theatre students (mainly undergraduates). The ensemble of twiftfb aims to create as much visibility as possible to the story, ensemble, and audience by producing to no profit. This project is also designed for the ensemble to gain exposure and build tools in creating theatre independent of an educational environment. To the ensemble, this world is for the frat bros is a manifesto to create theatre that is magical, unapologetic, androgynous, seemingly impossible, and a space for women to take up.

Learn more at thisworldfratbros.weebly.com.





