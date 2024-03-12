New Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS Announced At The Whitefire Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, the new musical “Nicky and the Angels” will play six Sunday night performances at the Whitefire Theater in Sherman Oaks, at 7:00 P.M. April 14 – May 19, 2024.

“Nicky and the Angels” follows three teenage theater kids - aspiring actor Nicky, pre-med-tracked singer Courtney and aspiring Broadway dancer Angie - in the spring of 1982 in the City of Angels as they are falling in love with musicals, the big bright world outside of high school, and the wrong people. What they discover about themselves and each other will change everything.

Three classmates and alumnae of Marlborough School make up the creative team of “Nicky and the Angels”: the story and book are by Jillana Devine-Knickel, who will also direct; music and lyrics are by Ali Mandelbaum; and choreography is by Dr. Claire Anne “Daanee” Touchstone. The Musical Director is Xander Ambrose. Macy E. Kunke is the Production Stage Manager.

The cast includes Adam Levia (Angel in “Rent” at the Chance Theater in Anaheim, NBC pilot “Isabel”), Carmina Garay (“Diary of a Future President,” “The Conners,” “PEN15”) Katie Silverman (“Grey Gardens” at The Ahmanson Theatre, “Mayans MC,” “PEN15,” “The New Girl”), Sam Brock (“A Midsummer Night's Dream and “A Perfect Ganesh” at Theatricum Botanicum), Dalton Maltz (“Tommy and the Brothers” at the Wren Theater, “Assassins” at the Lyric Hyperion) and Ben Larson (“Hit the Wall,” “Carrie: The Musical” and “The Normal Heart” at USC School of Dramatic Arts).

Tickets

Tickets are $40.00 general admission and can be purchased at https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6942. The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. For more information visit www.nickyandtheangels.com,