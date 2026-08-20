New Media Film Festival to Return for 18th Edition in Los Angeles

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New Media Film Festival, the long‑standing event recognized for shaping the creative and technological evolution of modern storytelling, has announced June 2-3, 2027 for its 18th edition. Programming will run online June 2, followed by an in‑person event in Los Angeles on June 3.

Since its launch, the festival has championed both classic formats - shorts, features, documentaries, pilots, scripts - and emerging media including VR, AR, AI‑assisted filmmaking, digital humans, Web3, and immersive experiences. This dual commitment has positioned New Media Film Festival as one of the few platforms where traditional cinematic craft and next‑generation innovation coexist by design.

'I've been to numerous film festivals over the years but nothing compares to the great, positive energy of New Media Film Festival!' - EMMY winner Richard T. Wilson

When New Media Film Festival launched nearly two decades ago, VR was niche, AI‑assisted filmmaking wasn't a headline, Web3 didn't exist, digital humans were science fiction, and vertical cinema wasn't a format. 'New media' wasn't a category - until the festival established it as one, creating a framework that has since influenced programming across the global festival ecosystem.

Equally important, the festival has always maintained a robust slate of traditional cinematic categories, a fact often overshadowed by its pioneering work in emerging media. For 18 years, New Media Film Festival has honored stories in every form - from classic narrative features to boundary‑pushing immersive projects - reflecting the full spectrum of contemporary storytelling.

More than 400 industry leaders have participated over the years, including Nobel Laureates, Academy Award winners, pioneering technologists, and executives from companies shaping culture and innovation. Their involvement has helped cement the festival's reputation as a home for creators working at the edge of possibility.

Titles showcased at New Media Film Festival have gone on to secure distribution, acquisitions, and global visibility - underscoring the festival's ability to identify meaningful work long before broader industry adoption. Its creator‑first ethos remains central: no politics, no pay‑to‑play, and a commitment to elevating both emerging and established voices.

In an era where 'new media' is often used as a marketing term, New Media Film Festival stands apart as a platform that genuinely supports creators across disciplines - from traditional filmmakers to artists exploring the future of narrative form.

The 2026 season featured globally recognized innovators including David Byrne, Pendulum, Wargasm, and former Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive Bob Weis, alongside an international slate of filmmakers, technologists, and multidisciplinary artists. Their participation reinforced the festival's role as a destination for boundary‑breaking talent and a launchpad for influential storytelling.

The 2027 festival arrives at a moment of rapid transformation in the media landscape. AI is reshaping production workflows, immersive formats are redefining audience engagement, and creators are seeking platforms that understand the future - not simply react to it.

New Media Film Festival enters its 18th year with the same clarity of purpose that has guided it since inception: to lead the evolution of emerging media while continuing to honor the classic formats that remain foundational to the art of storytelling.

The upcoming program will feature world premieres, creator labs, immersive showcases, Q&A sessions, and a curated lineup blending art, technology, and culture.

Submissions Now Open

Creators across all formats - classic and emerging - are invited to submit their work for the 18th annual edition.

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The 2027 festival arrives at a moment of rapid transformation in the media landscape. AI is reshaping production workflows, immersive formats are redefining audience engagement, and creators are seeking platforms that understand the future - not simply react to it.

New Media Film Festival enters its 18th year with the same clarity of purpose that has guided it since inception: to lead the evolution of emerging media while continuing to honor the classic formats that remain foundational to the art of storytelling.

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