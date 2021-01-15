New Digital Short From Missy Mazzoli Premieres Today

A new Digital Short from composer Missy Mazzoli has premiered online today (Friday, January 15). Presented free of charge, The West is a Land of Infinite Beginnings will stream through January 29.

To watch, visit LAOpera.org/West.

A meditation on the precarious uncertainty of the American Dream and the role that uncontrollable forces play in our lives, LA Opera's newest Digital Short is directed by James Darrah. The West is a Land of Infinite Beginnings is inspired by a scene from the opera Proving Up, by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, based on a harrowing short story by Karen Russell.

Due to popular demand, LA Opera's digital co-presentation of Modulation (originally scheduled to end on January 16) has been extended through 8:59pm PST on February 28.

A groundbreaking exploration of how opera and theater can adapt to the digital format, Modulation puts audience members in control. Participants navigate virtually through a landscape of new musical pieces, each with its own visual component, that explore themes of isolation, identity and fear. The three- to five-minute pieces featured in Modulation were created by some of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom.

Digital access is available for $25 on the LA Opera website at LAOpera.org/Modulation.